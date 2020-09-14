Two Provo residents were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in a string of vehicle burglaries that reportedly occurred Thursday.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department noticed an ajar vehicle door in the early hours of Thursday morning while patrolling the area. While in the area, police also heard a vehicle’s alarm sounding as they observed a man and a woman walking toward them.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the two individuals — later identified as 29-year-old Julian Rodriguez of Provo and 29-year-old Brianna Janiel Rasmussen of Provo — quickly hid in a grassy area, which made officers believe they were attempting to avoid detection and that the vehicle may have been illegally entered.
Officers stopped Rodriguez and Rasmussen and questioned them. Rodriguez allegedly told police he was coming from a friend’s house and was on his way home, which authorities asserted was in the opposite direction.
However, at the time, officers did not have enough information to search or arrest the suspects, and Rodriguez and Rasmussen were allowed to leave.
Officials obtained video surveillance of the condominium complex and allegedly observed Rodriguez and Rasmussen attempting to open locked car doors and entering into vehicles with unlocked doors.
According to the probable cause affidavit, home video surveillance footage reportedly showed Rodriguez and Rasmussen within the location of the burglarized vehicles as well as attempting to enter vehicles or entering vehicles on all but one occasion.
Some items reported stolen during the first incident were also allegedly found discarded at the location of the second incident. All other incidents, according to police, were captured on video surveillance.
“From the videos, it appears that the suspects were acting together to commit the crimes,” the probable cause statement read.
Both Rodriguez and Rasmussen had backpacks in their possession when police stopped to question them, and according to arrest documents, those backpacks were reportedly found to be stolen. Additionally, several vehicle owners staying at the condominium complex where the pair were discovered reported vehicle burglaries.
Police made contact with Rasmussen just before 9 a.m. on Friday where she was arrested for her alleged involvement in several vehicle burglaries from the day before. Authorities conducted a search of her person and discovered several items of drug paraphernalia as well as Adderall.
Rasmussen allegedly told police she did not have a prescription for Adderall, reportedly adding that she had not obtained the medication by legal means.
Authorities were also able to obtained a search warrant for Rodriguez’ residence through the Fourth Circuit Court, executing the search warrant Friday. During the search, police allegedly discovered several items of drug paraphernalia as well as .4 grams of heroin in Rodriguez’ room.
In the basement room, which Rodriguez was found to be sleeping, police also reportedly located several syringes, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a bag containing 1.5 grams of heroin.
Rodriguez and Rasmussen were arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony theft and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as well as class A misdemeanor and class B misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle.
Rasmussen was also taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Rodriguez faces an additional potential charge of class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Rodriguez and Rasmussen are currently being held at the Utah County Jail on$33,870 and $41,410 bail, respectively.