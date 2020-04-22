The regional chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognized the Daily Herald with 12 awards over the weekend when results were announced in the annual “Top of the Rockies” contest.
The Colorado chapter of SPJ manages the contest, which includes entries from additional regional chapters encompassing the states of Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico. Typically, the contest winners are announced during an awards banquet in Denver. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were announced online on Friday.
The 2020 contest featured entries that represented work done throughout 2019.
Competing in the category for newspapers up to 29,999 in circulation, eight of the Daily Herald’s 12 awards were first-place winners.
Especially noteworthy was the outstanding showing by Isaac Hale, Daily Herald photo editor. Hale’s entries dominated the competition by sweeping first in all four photography categories. Hale actually took both first and second in the Feature Photography category, pushing his overall haul to five total awards.
Hale won first place in Feature Photography with a cool carnival shot of a ticket seller in a booth looking out over the midway. He captured second place in that category with a photo of someone crowd surfing at the Holi Festival of Colors at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork.
He also won firsts in News Photography, with photos from the funeral of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners; Sports Photography, with a shot from a high school basketball playoff game; and Spot News Photography, with a photo of a kite surfer at Deer Creek Reservoir doing his thing out on the water with an overturned semi-truck partially submerged in the water near the shore following an accident.
Managing Editor Doug Fox earned three first-place honors for his work in entertainment/features in 2019. His wins were awarded in the following categories: A&E and Food: Single Story (for a feature about ”Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander being on hand to celebrate the grand opening of the new Noorda Center at Utah Valley University); A&E and Food: Criticism (for a review of Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena); and Headlines.
Reporter Braley Dodson also was honored with three awards for her excellence in health and education writing. She earned first-place honors in the Health: Enterprise Reporting category for a feature story looking at communication issues in a marriage where one partner is autistic. Dodson also took second and third place in the Education: Enterprise Reporting category for stories examining students at BYU who suffered faith crises after enrolling, and how BYU considered campuses at some out-of-state locations to help manage growth.
As a staff under the direction of Online Editor Stacy Johnson, the Daily Herald captured second place in the category of General Website Excellence.