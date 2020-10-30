As COVID-19 cases throughout the Beehive State begin to surge, hospitals are becoming increasingly overwhelmed.
It seems as if day after day there are record COVID-19 case counts in individual counties and the state as a whole. An initial surge in July saw a decrease until the counts skyrocketed starting in September, with the state hitting 1,960 cases on Oct. 23, a daily record.
Reports have surfaced recently stating that hospitals in Utah would soon be forced to ration care due to the surge in cases and hospitalizations, which did not settle well with state epidemiologist Angela Dunn.
“This is NOT ok,” Dunn said in a tweet. “It is maddening that we are planning to ration care in Utah. Unacceptable.”
For caregivers at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, it has been a stressful and busy time.
The one hope nurse administrator Maria Black has is that care would never diminish for certain people at Intermountain facilities in Utah County.
“We hope that we will never get to the point where our normal standard of care is not available to everyone in our community. We need everyone’s help to be able to ensure that we never come close to having to make any decisions of that nature and here is where we need our community to help us.”
Intermountain facilities have surge plans ready and waiting, and Black said they have been working on these plans since the beginning of the pandemic.
Discussions have begun as to where facilities are in the surge and the first stages of the plan have begun to be implemented to accommodate for the surge in COVID-19 cases.
These surge plans include expanded beds as needed, including more ICU beds.
“As you know, our overall COVID cases in the community have increased and with that increase we have also seen an increase in those hospitalizations,” Black said. “We are very busy. Utah Valley has been very busy, but it’s not only busy with COVID patients.”
As Intermountain is a system of facilities, Black said there has been cooperation from all of them locally, which has helped handle the spike in Utah County.
As far as numbers in Utah County Intermountain hospitals, Black said that officials continue to keep an eye on their census, also known as their total numbers. Hospital volume is being watched closely, as is the COVID-19 census with staffing ratios and availability.
While the numbers are being closely watched, they are ever changing as people are checked out and checked into hospitals in the county.
Black emphasized that Intermountain’s hospitals are currently stressed with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Utah County.
“There is a reality to the capability of our medical system to provide the care that our patients in the community need,” Black said. “We’re very busy and as we work on our surge plans we look at the number of beds that are available for us to provide that care, ensuring we have the number of supplies and equipment needed to take care of these patients.”
Black sent most of the credit for the care to nurses, adding that they have been taking on more shifts and diversifying their skillsets to be able to help out in other parts of the hospital.
Life for nurses is currently stressful as well due to the extensive care that the patients they are seeing need. It also doesn’t help that when they leave work, they still have to deal with COVID-19 in the community.
Stresses of spread in the community, to family and others all make it hard for nurses to, “fill their bucket,” outside of work, according to Black.
The administrator offered many praises for Intermountain’s nurses and staff, saying that they have been amazing and resilient while rising to the challenges that come with a COVID-19 surge.
Lastly, Black urged residents in Utah County to follow health guidelines and practices to help limit the spread of COVID-19, thus lending a hand to front line workers at Intermountain facilities in the area.