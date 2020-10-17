There are some new residents at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, but these walk on four legs.
Five dogs have taken up residence there as part of the “A New Leash on Life” program, a project that pairs up at-risk dogs with inmates of the Utah County Jail for training and socialization.
“We have decided to partner with the South Valley Animal Shelter,” said Sgt. Chris Sainsbury, who heads up the program.
Last week was the first week of the dog rescue program and five inmates were paired up with dogs who need help with socializing, basic obedience and one-on-one time with their inmate trainers before they are ready to be adopted.
“Some have been abused and been in various homes,” Sainsbury said. “We focus on the dogs who aren’t very aggressive.”
The five dogs were moved to the Sheriff’s Office and are kept in kennels. Each morning, their trainers get up and feed them, and take them for walks before they work at their other Jail Industries jobs. Then, they spend time with the dogs in the afternoons and evenings.
“They do the feeding, cleaning and bathing,” Sainsbury said. The inmates are spending three to five hours each day with the dogs. “There has already been an improvement in how the dogs are behaving.”
UCSO’s K9 team has helped teach the inmates to be able to train the dogs. Additionally, the inmate trainers watched a training video before beginning. Several deputies monitor the interactions between the trainers and the dogs.
When the dogs first arrived, they were too scared to even come to the front of their kennels.
“They would cower down if someone walked by them, a sign of abuse,” Sainsbury said. “Now, they walk up and lick hands. One puppy had to be carried over from the shelter, but now it walks with a leash.”
The dogs are not the only ones benefiting from this program. The inmate trainers are gaining benefits as well.
“Some have said, ‘This has been a lifesaver for me,’ or ‘This has totally changed how I view my incarceration,’ ” Sainsbury said. “They line up each morning, ready to go.”
Initially, interested inmates were asked to write letters explaining why they should be chosen to participate in the program. Some had had previous experience with dogs and training. From those applicants, five were chosen to begin the program, but others will rotate through as well.
Sheriff Mike Smith said that the idea for this program came from a Utah County resident who told him about it while he was campaigning for the office of Sheriff.
“Everyone who has been involved in getting this program off the ground is excited about its possibilities,” Smith said. “When you receive comments from inmates that they are disappointed that we were not able to complete the project before their release, you get a pretty good gauge that the program has great potential to create positive results.”
Smith said that the inmates themselves have worked hard to get this program off the ground by working to prepare and build the new homes for the dogs. Others, including local businesses, the UCSO Honorary Colonels and deputies have helped to get the program started through donations. In fact, the name of the program, “A New Leash on Life,” was chosen through a contest among UCSO employees.
It is anticipated that the dogs will stay several weeks and then be returned to South Valley Animal Shelter to be available for adoption.
“Through socialization, time and love, they can be adopted,” Sainsbury said.
Monetary donations for supplies for the program can be submitted through the UCSO Honorary Colonels. Direct supply donations can be dropped off at the Jail Industries office behind the Sheriff’s Office main facility. For more information, contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.