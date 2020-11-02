The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Halloween dance party that took place near Utah Lake on Saturday night that appeared to violate state health guidelines.
Video of the party, which took place near the Knolls area, shows a DJ playing to a crowd of several thousand young adults who are dancing closely together under a professional lighting and sound setup.
In Utah County, which is classified as having a high COVID-19 transmission rate, social gatherings, whether formal or informal, are required to be limited to 10 individuals or fewer, per state orders.
County deputies were alerted to the party after responding to a report “that a young woman was injured while being tossed above the crowd,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer, told the Daily Herald on Monday.
“She landed on her head where she sustained serious lacerations and she was knocked unconscious for a period of time,” Cannon said in a written statement. “As EMS responded they were delayed by at least several minutes in getting to this patient.”
Cannon said a medical helicopter was initially called but later canceled and the woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The organizers of the party did not have an event permit and agreed to shut it down, according to Cannon, who said the organizers and attendees “were cooperative in leaving the area.”
There were at least two “minor crashes” as attendees were leaving, including one where “one car ended up on the top of the other,” according to Cannon, who noted that there were no reported injuries from the crashes.
Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is “currently reviewing the case to determine what charges might be appropriate for those who organized the event.”
The Tribe Utah, a Provo-based party company that is tagged in numerous social media posts about the party, is being investigated as a possible organizer.
Gov. Gary Herbert’s office criticized the Halloween party and others like it, noting that public health data “consistently shows that social gatherings are a main source of COVID-19 infections.”
“The virus is all too real and terrifying for the medical professionals working overtime in our packed ICUs,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
“We must decide, and show by our actions, that the lives of everyone around us matter more to us than parties,” the statement continued. “If we do not, we will have a difficult time beating COVID-19 as a society.”
The Utah County Health Department also criticized the event, calling it “unfortunate that some would ignore public health and medical guidance and plan and participate in an event that would allow for the ready spread of the disease between individuals which can then be taken back by these individuals to our communities and infect others who are trying to follow public health and medical recommendations.”
“The actions of the organizers and attendees are dangerous to themselves, our communities, our healthcare system, and our efforts to combat COVID-19,” the county health department said. “We strongly encourage all who attended the event to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if symptoms present.”
Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease expert with Intermountain Healthcare, shared a video of the party and said that, if the video is legitimate, “this will lead to more cases in the young, (and) they will transmit to parents and grandparents.”
“More will die from COVID-19 because of this party,” Stenehjem said.