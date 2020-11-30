At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, the Orem Police Department responded to reports of a party at a house that was supposed to be unoccupied.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers arrived on scene and saw the lights to the house were on. Authorities also saw empty beer bottles through an open side door.
Just east of the house, officers noticed a car with its lights on. The car was allegedly occupied by a driver — 19-year-old Abrahm Chidester — and a passenger — 19-year-old passenger McCall Rose.
Both Chidester and Rose reportedly told officers they had been in the house. Chidester also allegedly said they were invited to a party without knowing who lived in the house or how entry was gained.
Chidester then reportedly admitted to being at a party where minors were drinking, according to the probable cause statement. Authorities conducted a breathalyzer test, which allegedly showed Chidester had a blood alcohol content of .016.
The two men allegedly told authorities there was damage to the walls, doors and floors of the home, however, he then reportedly said the damage to the house had been done when he arrived.
After interviewing McCall, whom the officer had allegedly witnessed throwing up, McCall reportedly said he and Chidester had contributed to a large amount of the damage done to the house.
The damage was reportedly done with others who attended the party and was estimated to be about $3,000.
Both were charged with felony criminal mischief and burglary of a dwelling after the officer confirmed the owners of the home had not given permission for anyone to be in the house.
McCall was also allegedly in possession of marijuana, which was found during a search of his car and in his pocket. Both individuals had nicotine vaporizers, as well, according to the probable cause statement, which were seized.
They were transported to the Utah County Jail.
According to a spokesperson with the Orem Police Department, the incident is involved in an ongoing investigation.