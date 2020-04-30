Officials took an Orem couple into custody after a slew of reported incidents allegedly led back to them.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, police responded to the first incident in the late evening of March 25 into the early morning of March 26. A woman contacted police after she discovered her backpack had been stolen from her vehicle as it was parked at her residence.
The woman told police the stolen backpack contained several personal documents, her passport and a tablet. Later in the day on March 26, the woman was notified through her bank that $4,000 had been transferred out of her bank account into another account at the same bank using personal information. The woman told police she was not aware of, nor did she authorize, the transfer.
The owner of the bank account where the money had been transferred was contacted and told police that he had been contacted by 38-year-old Shawn Kenneth Miller of Orem earlier in the day. Miller allegedly asked the man if he could transfer money into his bank account and have him give Miller the money that had been transferred, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man agreed.
After Miller allegedly transferred the money into the man’s account, the account holder withdrew the money and took it to the parking lot of a Smith’s located in Murray before giving the money to Miller and leaving. According to arrest documents, the account holder kept $300 of the money he withdrew.
A man reported his gold Hyundai Elantra had been stolen from its parking spot in Orem on April 11. The man told police his wallet, which also had his credit card in it, had been left in the vehicle when it was stolen.
Later that day, the man’s credit card was used at the Home Depot in Lindon to make a $269.53 purchase, at the Smith’s in Lehi to make a $345.27 purchase, and at the Target in American Fork to make a $230.73 purchase.
Video surveillance from the Home Depot and the Smith’s Marketplace showed the same man; however, at the Home Depot the man was wearing a blue bandana over his face and at the Smith’s he was wearing a white mask, according to arrest documents. In both instances, the man was wearing the same shirt, hat and sunglasses.
The Target also obtained video surveillance of a man wearing the same shirt, hat and sunglasses as well as the blue bandana over his face, but he was with a woman who also had a mask on.
On April 29, officers with the Provo City Police Department located the gold Hyundai Elantra in Provo and discovered Miller and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Alee Cooper of Orem, in possession of the vehicle.
Inside of the vehicle, officers discovered the same blue bandana and hat from the Home Depot and Target videos as well as the man’s stolen credit card, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a further search of the vehicle, police discovered over 100 new and used syringes, heroin, a scale including calibration weights, over 40 empty bags ready for packaging, and eight of the same bags containing balloons or raw-powered heroin measuring a total of 7.24 grams.
Authorities also found tools consistent with those used to enter homes or cars, including a spring-loaded, glass window punch. A social security card belonging to another person and identifying documents belonging to other people were also discovered.
Miller and Cooper also had personal property, including clothing and food, inside the vehicle. A large portion of the clothing, according to the arrest documents, was consistent with the clothes worn by Miller and Cooper while they allegedly committed vehicle burglaries, credit card frauds, money laundering, home burglaries and thefts.
A badge that was stolen from Adult Probation and Parole and another badge stolen from the family of a deceased Millard County Sheriff’s Deputy were also located in the vehicle alongside a computer, cellphones and other personal items reported stolen.
During an interview with authorities, police showed Miller the video surveillance from each of the stores. Miller allegedly told police he went into Home Depot and Smith’s while Cooper was waiting for him in the Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot.
Cooper was shown the same video surveillance and allegedly told police she was with Miller when he stole the vehicle, but she asserted that she told him not to do it. Cooper also allegedly told authorities after Miller stole the vehicle, they went to Home Depot and Smith’s and Miller went into the stores while she waited in the vehicle.
Both suspects were wanted in connection with several home and vehicle burglaries across Utah County and Salt Lake County starting in November. According to the probable cause statement, the pair have several pending cases in at least five jurisdictions in Utah County and were out on bail while awaiting court dates.
Both Cooper and Lee were taken into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony engaging in continued criminal enterprise, two second-degree felony counts of pattern of unlawful activity, second-degree felony money laundering, second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle, third-degree felony theft, two third-degree felony counts of identity fraud, third-degree felony possession of another’s identifying documents, third-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, and third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a financial card.
The couple are also facing potential charges of class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, class B misdemeanor manufacturing burglary tools, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor unlawful use of a financial card.
Miller and Cooper are currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail. Officials have requested the couple be held without bail.