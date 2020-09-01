Authorities arrested two Utah County men on felony robbery charges after a 17-year-old boy came forward to report they had stolen from him.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to the station after a 17-year-old boy went to the station to report a robbery. According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, the boy told police that around 4 p.m. on Monday he met a man in the Mi Ranchito parking lot on South State Street in Orem to sell his red iPhone 11.
The boy had posted the phone on KSL for $600 and planned to meet the man there to facilitate the exchange. When the boy arrived to the location, he told police he parked in the back parking lot behind the restaurant and waited for the man to meet him.
The man arrived in a gold 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with a passenger in the vehicle, he advised police. The passenger then got out of the car and into the passenger seat of the boy’s vehicle. The man then allegedly forcibly grabbed the phone out of the boy’s hand and left his vehicle with the cellphone.
The man then got into the passenger seat of the suspect vehicle as the boy chased after the vehicle and pounded on the passenger side window, yelling for the man to get out, according to arrest documents. The boy chased after the vehicle and was able to take pictures of the vehicle and the license plate.
The driver then sped away and failed to stop, despite the boy’s pleas, speeding out of the parking lot and into oncoming traffic. The boy told police that oncoming traffic was forced to slam on its brakes to avoid crashing into the suspect vehicle.
Authorities were able to use the picture of the vehicle and its license plate to find 18-year-old Luis Pacheco of Orem, who was registered as the owner of the vehicle.
The boy was able to provide suspect descriptions for each of the men and the phone number the man used to contact him about buying the phone.
The boy told police the man who physically took the phone from him was wearing a red bandana over his mouth and had a distinct tattoo on his hand of a skeleton, according to the probable cause affidavit. He also said the man spoke to him, telling him, “Sorry bro, I have to do this.”
Officers looked through the text message thread the boy shared with the suspect, observing the conversation that initially involved setting up a time and place for the suspect to look at the phone.
The thread then shows the boy telling the man to give the phone back, adding that he has his license plate. The man then allegedly told the boy he would give it back but never did. That is when the boy went to police to report a robbery.
Authorities used skip tracing through TransUnion to run the phone number, and the number returned to a 19-year-old Sean Andrew Reiners of American Fork.
Officers put together a photo lineup and asked the boy to return to the station and point out the man who was involved in the robbery. The boy reportedly chose Reiners’ picture out of the lineup.
Police contacted the Utah County Jail about Reiners’ tattoos, and though they were able to confirm he does have tattoos on both arms, they were unable to confirm if he had a skeleton tattoo on his hand. It was later discovered that Reiners had recently received a skeleton hand tattoo.
At around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, officers with the American Fork Police Department observed a gold Chevrolet Malibu fail to signal before turning right. An officer pulled behind the vehicle and observed the driver use his left turn signal while in the right turn lane.
The officer continued to follow the vehicle and allegedly witnessed the driver traveling erratically in his lane. The officer activated the overhead emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana and advised the driver of the reason behind the traffic stop. The officer asked for the occupants’ identification cards. According to arrest documents, the passenger continued to look through and reach into his bag looking for the documents.
The officer asked the passenger to stop reaching into his bag, but the passenger refused. The officer had the passenger exit the vehicle and observed a large bulge in the crotch of his pants.
The officer performed a search of the passenger’s person and located a green bag with about 50 Xanax bars inside. There was also a rolled-up grocery bag with Xanax bars. Both bags were found in the crotch area of the passenger’s pants.
The passenger was identified as Reiners using his Utah driver’s license.
Police searched the vehicle and discovered a yellow glass pipe with marijuana residue located in the center console and an apple that had been used as a pipe on the driver’s side floor.
Officials advised Orem police that officers with the American Fork Police Department had the suspect vehicle stopped with two occupants inside, including Reiners and Pacheco. According to the probable cause statement, American Fork police also advised they had located the stolen red iPhone 11 tucked behind a panel on the passenger side where Reiners was seated.
American Fork police placed Reiners under arrest and transported Pacheco to the Utah County Jail for questioning. Reiners allegedly told police that he had paid for the phone but was unable to provide any evidence. He also reportedly told authorities Pacheco had driven him to Mi Ranchito.
Pacheco told police Reiners advised him he was going to steal the phone, adding that Reiners reportedly told Pacheco he would steal another phone for him. Pacheco allegedly told police he drove Reiners to the parking lot to steal the phone knowing that was the reason for meeting the boy.
Reiners and Pacheco were taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony robbery. Reiners faces additional potential charges for third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reiners is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $25,690 bail. Pacheco is also being held at the Utah County Jail on $20,000 bail.