Centennial Elementary School’s motto for its first year is “This is Us,” even if the “us” is still a bit of a mystery.
“We don’t know what ‘us’ is,” said Shelley Schroeder, the school’s principal. “We are creating an ‘us.’”
The 2019-20 school year will be a year of discovery for not only Centennial Elementary School, but also for the three new schools opening in the Alpine School District this year.
Joining Centennial Elementary School in Orem as new schools this year are Liberty Hills Elementary School in Lehi, Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain, and Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs, which will have students use a blended learning model utilizing online education until students can enter the building in September.
Centennial Elementary School merges Hillcrest and Scera Park elementary schools in a new building on the former site of Scera Park Elementary School, which has been demolished. Hillcrest Elementary School will see students for at least another year as the building hosts Cascade Elementary School’s population while the new Cascade Elementary School is being built.
Centennial Elementary School was named in honor of Orem’s 100-year celebration and as a way to pay homage to the city while moving forward in a new, consolidated building.
The school includes black and white photos of Orem, a timeline of Orem’s history and will include the words “honoring the past, building the future” in the front entry.
Schroeder remembers watching the Scera Park Elementary School get knocked down, and seeing the new school emerge from behind the rubble.
“It was like this beautiful structure just rose out of the dust,” she said. “It gives me chills. I knew it was very symbolic for what we are doing. We are going to rise out of the grief that we just experienced. I know we will.”
The student bodies of both schools sent each other posters and video messages during the last school year to prepare for the merger. The new school has two PTA presidents — one from each former school — and will keep most of the two schools’ traditions. The school will also pilot the district’s new Ready Mathematics program.
Schroeder said the school of 750 will have a positive behavioral support system called the Centennial Culture Club to help students have more contact with teachers other than their own.
Tuesday was the first day of school in the Alpine School District, and the last of Utah County’s three school districts to return to school.
Three of the new schools were built using funds from the district’s 2016 bond. Centennial Elementary School was built with funds from the district’s local building authority.