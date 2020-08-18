Alpine School District, the largest in the state, started back to school Tuesday with more than 84,000 students reporting either in person or remotely.
While face masks and personal distancing are the order of the day, it didn’t stop students, faculty and staff from having a bit of excitement as they started another school year with their friends.
“Mountain View is making sure that all students who enter the doors feel safe, confident and connected during this difficult time,” said Principal Mike Ericksen. “We have the student council, staff, along with administration out in the hall to greet the students as they come in the doors. This way students see the face, under a face covering, of a person that they will interact with regularly, in the hallways during the school year. We want the students to feel special, welcomed, and connected back to the school after a difficult fourth term.”
Even without COVID-19, students returning to their school will notice a difference in the Mountain View campus. Adjacent to the school is the Orem Fitness Center. The center has been undergoing some major construction renovation and build out.
Ericksen said the city has worked well with the school in making sure the area around the school was ready for students to return.
“Luckily the parking lot just finished on the east side (front) of our school. The construction company worked very hard this summer to make sure that we had access for our parents, students and staff for the opening day of school,” Ericksen said. “When the construction is finished there will be a new access road connecting the front of Mountain View to the community park behind the school. We have a great working relationship with Orem City and the Rec Center, so the construction has gone very well for Mountain View.”
Ericksen said many of the students have already had a taste of coming back to school and he knows how excited they are to get back to some kind of normal.
“The students are excited to be back in school. We hosted two summer school sessions at Mountain View. During that time we found that students were genuinely happy to be back in school with structure and safety, as well as a chance for them to socialize with their friends,” Ericksen said.
He added, “Making sure that a clear routine of school from day one, gives them structure and support, as well as a place where they can feel safe and cared for.”
Athletic events were well underway, even before the first day of school. Although face coverings are expected, that hasn't hindered many students from wanting to come and attend those events to connect with peers they haven't seen for a while, according to Ericksen.
Inside the school there has been a lot of care taken to make sure the students are in a safe and healthy environment.
“We have increased our cleaning of the school and sanitizing of all the touch points in the building,” Ericksen said. “Our custodial staff have been very busy using the products that we know are safe, so that students and parents will feel comfortable coming back to school.”
Alpine District has had some naysayers about their program working through COVID-19 issues, but Ericksen is supportive of kids learning in an in-person dynamic.
“We feel very confident in our District's decision to Return to Learn plan, the overwhelming feedback from parents to have their students return, and support that we have received for making this return plan possible," Ericksen said. “We are committed to continuing regular and timely communication with our parents, students and staff as we work through the beginning of the school year together.”
Ericksen said he felt confident that opening day for Mountain View was a positive and successful experience.