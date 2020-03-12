During a meeting of the Alpine School District Board of Education on Tuesday, board members voted to declare the Hillcrest Elementary School and one other property as excess.
By approving the resolution, the board is able to then place two parcels on properties for sale, including Hillcrest Elementary and Saratoga Springs properties.
Board Vice President Mark Clement made the initial motion approve Resolution 2020-004, and member Amber Bonner seconded the motion.
“It’s always difficult to try to predict what’s going to happen in the future, but I think with today’s economic tides and some of the challenges we’ve had recently over construction projects, it really makes good sense to try to dispose of property we’re not going to immediately use,” Clement added during a discussion on the proposal.
Board member Julie King said this decision was made to fulfill the promise each member of the board of education made to be good stewards with the taxpayer dollars they are trusted with.
Member Ada Wilson acknowledged the sentimental value of the Hillcrest property, specifically.
“I attended the open house they held with Principal Zach Eager when the school was closed, and I just think they did an excellent job of of acknowledging to the community that this meant a lot to them, that their hearts were just totally invested in this school,” Wilson said. “We just want to recognize that, and know that it hurts.”
The Alpine School District Board of Education voted to consolidate Hillcrest Elementary School with Scera Park Elementary School in 2017. The two schools merged in August to become Centennial Elementary School.
While Scera Park Elementary School has since been demolished, Hillcrest Elementary School is hosting Cascade Elementary School students through the 2019-2020 school year while the new Cascade Elementary School building is completed.
To celebrate the 65-year-old school’s final months, the community held two events in March 2019. Orem residents, parents, students and alumni mourned the closing of the school with a gala meant to recognize the life cycle of the building.
The following day, the community was able to walk through the halls of Hillcrest Elementary School to peak inside classrooms and flip through yearbooks from throughout the school’s over 60 years in operation.
The motion was passed unanimously. With the approval of the resolution, the Hillcrest property in Orem and over 21 acres in Saratoga Springs can now be listed for sale.