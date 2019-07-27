They are not young men, but they carry themselves with pride and dedication. For their service, the veterans of American Legion Post 72 in Orem have been award the Walter C. Orem Award, the city’s highest honor.
The group was honored by Mayor Richard Brunst and the Orem City Council during the July 16 council meeting.
Post 72 has been serving the Orem area since the end of World War II. However, like Orem, the American Legion is celebrating 100 years. It was chartered Sept. 16, 1919.
Orem’s Post 72’s honor guard administers military rites for deceased veterans about once every three days. This past year they provided military honors to 138 deceased veterans from Provo to Camp Williams.
The post also sponsors local youth at the Boys and Girls State events. They provide patriotic programs in schools. They also host an oratorical contest where young people can win prize money for their education while expanding their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
“Their commitment to the mission and purpose of the American Legion is unquestioned as they continually serve our local veterans, causes, and community,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman. “We are proud to serve and associate with such a fine group of true American patriots.”
Over the years, the Legion has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for children.
“The American Legion’s century of success is a testament to the character and dedicated volunteerism of its members,” Downs said.
Several members of Post 72 also sit on the city’s Heritage Advisory Commission and are in charge of the city’s Memorial Day services.
The American Legion Post 72 in Orem is recruiting eligible members. Those currently on active duty or have honorably served even one day for the United States anywhere in the world, or have been honorably discharged during any of the eligible war eras are invited to become a member of the American Legion.
Post 72 meets about every two months for business, socializing, and often a little food from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on the third Wednesday at the Orem Community Church, 130 N. 400 East.