An Orem man is in custody after his passenger died in a single-vehicle rollover in Provo Canyon early Sunday morning.
According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Victor Alencastro was driving on Squaw Peak Road in Provo Canyon around 4 a.m. Sunday morning with his 21-year-old passenger.
Alencastro failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle, which traveled off the side of the road and rolled down a steep embankment several times before coming to a rest about 200 feet down the mountain.
Alencastro’s passenger, who was not found to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover, was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the press release.
When authorities arrived, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Alencastro showed several signs of impairment and allegedly admitted to consuming several beers earlier in the day.
He also allegedly told police he had been driving too fast when he was not able to make the turn.
Officials transported Alencastro to the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries while officers obtained a warrant to collect blood and urine samples.
According to arrest documents, once Alencastro was treated and transported to the Utah County Jail hours later, he completed a breathalyzer test where his blood alcohol content was found to be .032, which is under the legal limit of .05 in the state of Utah.
Alencastro was booked into the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of third-degree felony automobile homicide and class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. He is currently being held on $6,420 bail.