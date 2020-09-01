Orem police took a local man into custody after he allegedly entered and robbed a credit union with a replica revolver handgun, carbon dioxide BB gun last month.
On Aug. 10, the Orem Police Department received reports that the Alpine Credit Union in Orem had been robbed. When police arrived on scene, credit union employees advised authorities a man had come into the credit union with his face covered to obscure his identity, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
After entering the building, the man first went to the customer counter where he appeared to write a note before going to the font counter and presenting what he had written to the teller.
According to arrest documents, the note read, “I have a gun. I want all the hundreds and 50's and 20's. No int tags or you die.” The teller proceeded to give the man money from the money drawer, and the suspect fled from the credit union, using the south doors and running west.
Credit union employees described the man as being about six feet tall and slender. They also advised police he had been wearing colored contacts that made his eyes almost look white.
He was also seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood and Houston Rockets baseball cap and carried a backpack during the incident.
While speaking with the credit union employees, dispatch received a call from a resident a few blocks away from the scene of the robbery. The caller told dispatch a man in a white T-shirt with a backpack was running through yards and jumping over fences.
Officers combed the area and found a discarded black backpack matching the description of the backpack the suspect had been wearing at the time of the robbery, according to the probable cause affidavit. The backpack was discovered inside a resident’s garbage can.
Inside of the backpack, authorities found a dark sweatshirt with a hood and Houston Rockets baseball cap, which the suspect had also been wearing at the time of the robbery. Additionally, police discovered a replica revolver handgun, carbon dioxide BB gun still in the backpack.
The items were submitted for DNA identification with the Utah State Crime Lab, and results are currently pending.
The homeowner of the residence where the backpack had been discarded found a video of the suspect discarding the backpack in their garbage can on their ring doorbell, according to arrest documents. In the video, the man appears to be about six feet tall with a shaved head and is estimated to be about in his mid-30’s.
Police obtained video surveillance of the same man near 1000 S. Main Street in Orem only minutes later. Detectives later received an anonymous tip from a confidential informant that a 37-year-old Derek Omar Tello of Orem was bragging about committing the robbery to an unnamed friend.
Officers found authorities had recently made contact with Tello two times, reviewing the body camera footage from each incident to compare the man in the video surveillance with Tello.
In the videos, according to the probable cause statement, Tello was wearing the same type of jeans, with a similar design on the rear pockets, as the suspect in the robbery. Additionally, Tello was wearing the same black Houston Rockets baseball cap as the man in the robbery video and as what was found in the backpack.
In the body camera footage, Tello was also seen wearing the same type of white tennis shoes as seen in the robbery video and was — most notably — wearing light blue-gray colored eye contacts that made his eyes appear almost white.
Police reported Tello states in the body camera footage that they are prescription contact lenses that he had just obtained.
While detectives looked further into Tello, a technician with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office was able to process the demand note left at the credit union and turned over into evidence. According to arrest documents, authorities were able to lift a fingerprint from the note and found the print matched one on file for Tello.
The print was also verified by another certified latent print examiner with the West Valley Police Department, who also reported that the print matched Tello’s.
Authorities located Tello at a treatment center in Alpine. When police made custody, they reported he was cooperative and reportedly waived his rights, denying any knowledge of the robbery.
Tello was taken into custody Monday under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and third-degree felony obstruction of justice.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $75,000 bail.