A search continues in the mountains of Montana and over the border in Idaho for Kaden Laga, 20, of Orem. He was reported missing Monday.
According to media and family reports, Laga was riding horses with family members and one of the horses became lame. Laga said he would walk the horse and split off from the group, planning to meet up with them at 3 p.m. Sunday. He never showed up.
Ravalli County Sheriff Stephen Holton, search and rescue, the Montana National Guard and Choice Aviation have been helping with aerial searches since Monday, according to local news reports, but family members and a group of volunteers from Utah will be joining the search on foot Thursday, according to family friends in Orem.
Kaden Laga’s wife Arden Laga posted on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.
“We still haven’t found Kaden but we have plenty of authorities looking for him,” Arden Laga said. “Search and Rescue, search dogs, helicopters, firefighters, locals on alert, etc. The individuals and crew members know the area extremely well."
According to Perry Backus, associate editor of the Ravalli Republic newspaper, the area being searched in one of the largest open terrains in the United States. Much of the search is on the Idaho side but it is easier to get to the area from Montana.
They are searching the Twin Lakes area of the Bitteroot Mountains in southwest Montana, Backus said.
“We feel so much peace that we will find him safe and I hope that will happen today,” Arden Laga said. “We have so much help and so many people on standby. Almost all of his immediate family members are here now in Montana and we are just trying to get sleep so we can function better.”
She said on a personal note that she has felt God’s continued reassurance that she and Kaden will be reunited soon.
“Faith and Hope are key and I have felt this wonderful community made up of family, friends, and strangers lift us up through prayer during this time,” she said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.