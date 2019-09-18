A young black bear was spotted roaming through the middle of Orem early Wednesday morning before officials located and captured the animal in a tree.
The Orem Police Department reported the bear was first sighted sometime around 4 a.m. Authorities searched for the bear near 800 E. 200 North before discovering the bear had climbed a tree near the police station.
The 2-year-old bear was safely sedated and officials with the Division of Wildlife Resources plan to release the bear in a remote area in the mountains.
"Maybe instead of your next trip to the zoo, you can just come to the police station to see some wildlife," police joked on a social media post.
Bear sightings have increased this year, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. In Utah County alone, this is the fourth bear seen in residential and public areas since June.