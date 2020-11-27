To celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season, Bible in Art Tours, a national traveling Biblical art exhibition, opens this weekend at University Place mall in Orem.
The Bible Art Gallery is hosted by Tai Pan Trading, featuring “The Art of the Nativity.” It is provided by The Knowledge Network and is a project of multi-faith groups, including members of the Catholic, Protestant and Evangelical churches as well as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The gallery is open during mall hours beginning Friday and going through Jan. 2. As is expected, social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required.
This unique art exhibition celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Throughout history, the greatest artists visualized Christ in paintings and sculptures — his nativity, life, crucifixion and resurrection, according to Robert Hatch, CEO of The Knowledge Network.
Bible in Art Tours presents Rembrandt, Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Carl Bloch and the great Old Masters in its special Christmas art exhibition, which is free to the public.
“These are things (art) that resonate with almost everyone in the U.S.,” Hatch said. “There is no agenda, just here is beautiful art that represents cherished events (painted) by the Masters.”
These inspiring masterpieces reveal the events in the birth and mortal ministry of Jesus Christ, according to Hatch.
Guests of the Bible in Art Galleries also will be able to enjoy art exhibits featured on special eGalleries (art presented on electronic video displays).
The three eGalleries will feature Nativity Art from around the world, including paintings from the Vatican of the Nativity, Magi and Shepherds. It also includes highlights and scenes from the Life of Jesus Christ by Bloch, according to Hatch.
Bible in Art Galleries also features three special exhibits, which includes the Keep Christ in Christmas Tree, a beautiful 12-foot Christmas tree decorated entirely in Christ-centered art.
This tree is a donation station for those wishing to purchase toys or articles of warm clothing for those less fortunate. All donated items are given to charities to distribute to those in need.
A second exhibit features a reproduction of Michelangelo’s most famous statue, the Pietà. The statue was molded as an exact replica of the original.
The Pietà depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion. Of all his sculptures, the Pietà is the only sculpture Michelangelo ever signed. He considered it to be the consummate expression of both his personal talent and the divine inspiration that he believed to be the guiding hand behind his work, according to Hatch.
The Nebo Modern Quilters Guild from Utah County displays a selection of beautiful quilts in an exhibit, called “Quilting Bee Christmas.”
Bible in Art Tours is honored to have been accepted as a new associate member of the National Religious Broadcasters Association. Bible in Art Tours will be a featured attraction at the 2021 March Convention in Dallas.
During weekdays, the gallery also will host local businesses that would like to make presentations on their products and services.
Each Monday is Seniors Day and is sponsored by Utah’s Preferred Senior Agents. These agents have additional training and specialize in assisting seniors with later-in-life property transactions.
Allstate Insurance and the Russell Larsen Agency are the sponsors of the children’s Christmas coloring contest. There are three divisions with prizes for each age group. Those wishing to participate will find the entry form drawing published in next week’s Daily Herald.
There are three classifications of age groups. Pastor Mike and Denise Heil will coordinate the judging of the entries. Winners will be announced in the Daily Herald on Dec. 23.
Admission is free to the galleries, however, guests are encouraged to bring one nonperishable food item in exchange for entry. All food items are donated to the Utah County Food Bank.
Residents can learn more about the mission and outreach of Bible in Art Tours at http:// BibleInArtTours.com.