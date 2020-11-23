The Refuge, formerly named Center for Women and Children in Crisis, has truly been a refuge for those in crisis for 36 years.
The work is continuing, with a name change that succinctly describes the purpose of the center and an updated website for easier access to services and information for those in need of help.
“Our name has existed for 36 years, and the name was wonderful, but ‘The Refuge’ really fits what we are doing,” said Dennis Hansen, president and CEO.
While the center was formerly called the Center for Women and Children in Crisis, men receive help there, as well. Hansen said that there have been male victims of domestic abuse who have been provided these important services.
In fact, the center has been a place of healing and support for thousands of people in Utah County.
Hansen said the average number of shelter and motel nights provided to those in crisis is 5,000 to 6,000 each year.
The center, located in Orem, is a refuge for a variety of reasons. It is a shelter for those who are actively fleeing dangerous situations, such as domestic violence.
“They can come and be safe,” Hansen said. “Sometimes, they’re just physically and mentally exhausted. Here, they don’t have to worry about food or rent, depending on their situation.”
Transitional housing is also a refuge for those with no other safe place to go. The housing is both site-based and scatter-based around the community.
“Our goal there is that we involve them in group therapy and individual therapy and classes,” he said. “They are behind a locked gate so they are in a safe environment.”
Sexual assault victims find refuge through the center, as well. There is a 24-hour hotline, so they can talk to someone with an empathetic ear and get support and advice.
Hospital response advocates, part of a rape crisis team, will accompany victims at the hospital and stay throughout the investigation process. These volunteers participate in 40 hours of training in order to do this work with sexual assault victims.
“They provide a lot of wonderful support,” Hansen asserted.
The team members meet the victims at the hospital, taking a backpack of donated supplies including a change of clothes, snacks and a comfortable blanket. They help explain what is happening at the hospital and give them resources for further help and support.
Domestic violence and sexual assault victim support classes are also available at the center, as well as group and individual therapy. Aftercare services and follow up is provided to help victims as they heal and continue with their lives.
Community outreach is an important component of The Refuge. Educational presentations about domestic violence, healthy and unhealthy relationships, how to help those who have been abused and where to turn for help are available.
For the 24-hour domestic violence hotline, those in need can call 801-377-5500. For the 24-hour sexual assault hotline, residents can receive help by calling 801-356-2511.
More information about services and ways to volunteer is available online at http://therefugeutah.org.