The Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in Orem closed this week without fanfare or notification. The signs are down and the store is empty.
Dick's stores in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Elk Grove, California, have also closed since the first of the year, according to media reports.
Orem city leaders have not been told the reason for the abrupt closure according to Kathi Beckett, Orem's economic development director. Phone calls and emails to Dick’s national headquarters in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, have not been answered.
Dick’s opened in Orem in September of 2012 — hosting local basketball favorite Jimmer Fredette at a public meet and greet party. The location primarily sold sports clothes, shoes and sports equipment.
"We usually don't hear when a business closes unless it's a large company with several employees," said Ryan Clark, director of community services. "I was in there right before Christmas."
Clark said the closure was a surprise because Dick's had renewed its business license on Dec. 23. The license costs $3,600, according to Clark.
The Dick’s store operating in The Meadow’s Shopping Center in American Fork remains open.
Dick’s, founded in 1948, is the nation’s No. 1 sporting goods chain and is a Fortune 500 company.
Its subsidiary Field & Stream locations — that are geared specifically to hunting and hunters — have had some store closures earlier in 2019 as well as other Dicks Stores including one in Springfield, Illinois, according to local media reports.
On Oct. 1, Dick’s announced it had sold eight of 35 of their Field and Stream stores to Sportsman's Wearhouse, based in Utah, because the chain chose to stop selling semi-automatic weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines, according to a Business Insider report.
In March of 2019, Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Edward Stack said they stopped selling the type of guns in the aftermath of the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.