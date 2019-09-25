The City of Orem Foundation has received a $2,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support the Reading with Police program in the city.
The Reading with Police Program was the brainchild of Sgt. Mike Paraskeva and Kena Jo Mathews, Orem’s community services manager.
Paraskeva was concerned about the correlation between illiteracy and incarceration rates, Mathews said.
“I was looking at statistics that United Way did in 2016,” Paraskeva said. “I wondered how as a police department can we reach out into the community and help these kids.”
Paraskeva said children who are not reading at grade level by the third grade are more likely to not graduate from high school. Statistics show 70% don’t graduate. And those students who do not graduate are more likely than those who graduate to find themselves in trouble with the police or incarcerated as an adult, according Paraskeva. He said United Way statistics show that 70% of those incarcerated don’t have a high school education.
Mathews said the program Paraskeva designed is simple and is meant to encourage students to read and help them feel more comfortable around police officers, seeing them as friends and not enemies.
The money from Dollar General will buy books for the students. Each student in the Reading with Police program will also receive a bookmark and a pencil.
According to Mathews, Geneva Elementary School was the first school to pilot the program last year. About 20 police officers and dispatchers spent 20 minutes reading to kindergarten through third grade students for one month.
“They were able to read to about 184 students,” Mathews said.
Paraskeva said they’ve pinpointed low income neighborhoods for the program so they could address what they consider immediate needs. Paraskeva said it not only helps the kids, but also the police officers and future policing as well.
The program will start up again in February. This coming year, officers will read to third grade students at Geneva, Suncrest, Sharon Park and Westmore Elementary Schools — all Title 1 schools.
“The City of Orem Foundation is grateful to Dollar General and their Literacy Foundation for their donation to help us promote literacy and safety at some of the Title 1 elementary schools in our community,” Mathews said in a press statement.
Before February, the police officers work with teachers to purchase the right books. Officers then read to the students dressed in their uniforms when they read to the student to help them identify they as friends.
“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member, in a press release. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”
The City of Orem Foundation was created in 2003 to enrich the quality of life and advance the overall well-being of the residents of Orem by providing funding to support and enhance programs and activities in Orem, according to Mathews.
Since its inception, the foundation has raised thousands of dollars for Orem’s library, public safety, recreation and park projects. The foundation continues to support city projects and activities that help to better the lives of Orem residents.