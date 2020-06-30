Perhaps one of the most competitive races of this election season has been the Utah House District 48 race between incumbent Keven Stratton and businessman David Shallenberger.
Unofficial numbers are anticipated to be close.
COVID-19 has played a part in the way both men have chosen to campaign this year.
“I chose not to go door-to-door,” Stratton said. “That opened up new and wonderful opportunities.”
Stratton held drive-in movies at the Water Gardens theaters in Pleasant Grove as part of his campaign strategy.
Stratton was appointed to the House on May 8, 2012. He says he is concerned about keeping a healthy economy and how finances are currently affecting families.
When asked what some of his ongoing concerns are for the state he said a primary focus should be natural resources.
“We have several areas of concern such as natural resources, water, children’s safety in technology, including pornography,” Stratton said.
Stratton is also seeking criminal justice reform.
While Stratton didn’t have any parties or celebrations planned, he did say that this was like no other time in his life.
“It has been an invigorating campaign,” Stratton said. “I will celebrate in November instead. I always want to be engaged in doing, I am so blessed.”
Stratton said he was spending election night with his wife and taking down campaign signs.
His opponent, David Shallenberger also was planning to spend Tuesday night removing signs while he waited for the first numbers to be released.
Shallenberger confesses that campaigning is tough. “It takes more time and energy than I thought, but it’s been a blessing.”
Whether on the phone, the street or social distancing at a front door, Shallenberger says he has seen and talked with a lot of people.
“I talked to at least 2,000 people with so many backgrounds and interests,” Shallenberger said.
Shallenberger said many of his constituents agree with him concerning one of his biggest issues: Education.
“I have three priorities, two are dealing with the education system,” Shallenberger said. “We need to make sure our teachers are taken care of, our children prepared.”
The other priority is keeping a handle on smart growth in Utah County. Shallenberger noted that the county population is expected to double within the next 30 years, and that preparing for that needs to happen now.
“I have had incredible support from Lindon to Provo,” he said. “Everyone has been so supportive. There is no way I could do it without my supporters.”
The Shallenberger bested Stratton in the GOP convention by garnering 58% of delegate votes to Strattons 42%. Shallenberger is hoping the same holds true with the primary elections.