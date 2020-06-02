An employee of a dine-in restaurant in Orem is alleging that management failed to notify her and some other staff after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19 and did not require employees to self-quarantine or get themselves tested.
Liz Burley, an employee of Outback Steakhouse, said a hostess at the Orem restaurant was sent home from work on Wednesday for being sick and tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Burley said she and the sick employee had worked together the day before the employee was sent home.
“A lot of this information was received second hand because management did not inform all employees about the positive COVID-19 case,” Burley told the Daily Herald in an interview on Monday.
According to Burley, management notified employees that the restaurant would be shut down for cleaning on Friday and would re-open Saturday evening, but made no mention of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Burley added that some employees who were scheduled to work Friday were notified about the positive case separately.
“I wasn’t scheduled to work (on Friday), and nobody called,” said Burley. “Nobody called me. Nobody told me anything. I had no idea. The only communication that I got from management was a broadcast message that they sent everybody, but it didn’t say anything about COVID-19. All it said was that we were closed for cleaning and if we didn’t feel comfortable working in the industry, then we should start looking for new jobs.”
In an announcement obtained by the Daily Herald that Burley said was sent to employees on Friday around 5 p.m., management told employees they would be “shutting down our restaurant to do some deep cleaning” and would re-open “Saturday evening for dinner and after that it will be business as usual.” There is no mention of COVID-19 or an employee testing positive in the announcement.
“I understand that these are trying times for all (of) us but remember, no one is putting a gun to any ones head and saying that they have to work here,” the announcement said. “If you feel uncomfortable working in this industry these days please look elsewhere for work. Please do not post comments or materials that are abusive or libelous to our store/company on your social media platforms ... Like I said, no one is making anyone work for Outback.”
Burley tweeted about the employee testing positive for COVID-19 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after learning about it from a co-worker. A few hours before her 4 p.m. shift on Saturday, Burley said a manager called her and told her about the positive case but said, “You don’t have to isolate, you don’t have to get tested.”
“Even though I did work the shift that she was sick at,” said Burley.
When Burley showed up for her shift, she said she “personally came into contact with two employees that had no idea that we had a positive coronavirus case.”
Burley added that she chose to work her Saturday shift despite health concerns “because I’m not eligible for unemployment benefits if I quit, and I have to pay my rent this month, and I don’t have another job yet.”
In a written statement, The Outback West corporate office confirmed an employee at the Orem location had tested positive for COVID-19 but said staff who had close contact with the sick employee were asked to self-quarantine and not return to work for two weeks.
“We had an employee test positive at our Orem, UT restaurant,” the statement said. “We closed the restaurant to thoroughly sanitize. No other employees have shown any sign of illness. Those who had prolonged, close contact with the employee who tested positive will not be back to work for 14 days.”
The statement said the company would “continue to screen employees for symptoms prior to starting their shift every day” and “take(s) this very seriously and have been working closely with health experts and local health officials to follow all recommended safety measures.”
Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., a restaurant holding company that owns Outback Steakhouse, said in an email that management did inform all employees that a co-worker had tested positive for the virus.
But Burley contends that isn’t the case.
“All of the employees were sort of talking among ourselves (on Friday) and everyone was like, ‘Oh, they told me we don’t need to get tested’ and ‘They told me we don’t need to do this,’ but they didn’t give like a unified front to everybody,” she said. “They didn’t give everybody the same message. So there was like a lot of miscommunication going on, and all that I knew for certain was that we weren’t being required to be tested or quarantined, and that we were re-opening for regular dine-in services on Saturday at 4.”
Burley said she took to social media because she wanted the public to be aware of what was going on at her workplace.
“My primary concern is (for) the general public,” she said. “That’s my primary concern, is that Outback doesn’t seem to be being transparent about what happened. They didn’t even tell all of their employees that there was a positive case. That concerns me.”