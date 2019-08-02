Curious Orem residents may be wondering just what is going on with some of the vacant buildings and lots along State Street and other business corridors.
To curb the curious, Jason Bench, planning division manager discussed what is happening with these empty Orem properties.
Perhaps one of the most asked about lots is the former Meadow Gold property at 841 S. State St. The property is now in the designated arts district of the city. It is owned by Wright Development Group, but no official applications have been made to the city according to Bench.
“They did try to submit for a small credit union before it became the art district,” Bench said. “But the application was too incomplete.”
Bench did say that Wright is close to making an application for a multi-story mixed use development. Now that the property is part of the designated arts district it has to be heavier on housing with 10% retail.
The increase in housing in the arts district is at the request of residents, according to Bench.
“The desire for heavier housing is coming from thousands of requests to keep high density on State Street,” Bench said.
Just north of the Meadow Gold property at the northwest corner of the intersection of 800 South and State Street is the empty Rite Aid store.
Rite Aid was acquired by Walgreens and because there is a Walgreens just across the street, the 800 South Rite Aid closed.
“Walgreens still has the lease on the building and they are trying to sublease,” Bench said.
Rite Aid is also in the arts district and is directly across from the SCERA Center for the Arts.
Outside of the State Street districts, at 355 W. University Parkway, the empty Central Utah Water Conservancy District building and land are waiting for redevelopment. According to Bench and others, it has one of the best views of Utah Lake from Orem.
This property is also owned by Wright Development. On Tuesday, the developers held a neighborhood meeting to discuss what they are hoping to put on the property.
“An application is in planning commission for Aug. 21,” Bench said. “The want to rezone to a PD5 zone, which allows for commercial service stations like Maverik.”
Besides a gas station and convenience store, which might sit well with the hundreds of Utah Valley University students in the area, Wright is proposing to build a three or four-story hotel.
Other locations of interest include the old Allens grocery store at 1900 N. State St. It is owned by Kneaders, and is eventually intended to be the corporate headquarters for Kneaders, however the property has been empty for a few years.
At University Place there is a plethora of building activity. Wednesday was the last business day for the Macy’s. According to Bench, the next thing to happen is for crews to dig down inside the store and take soil samples for a study on behalf of the new tenant. A new parking terrace just north of the store will be started as well.
Orem, Woodbury Corp. — owners of University — and Hale Center Theater Orem are still in talks about the new theater to be built on vacant property just across from the park area on the north side of the mall.
Other business are coming to or relocating around the city and residents should keep their eyes open for new eateries coming into town. Others are being upgraded including Denny’s, Wingers and Carrabba’s Italian Grill.