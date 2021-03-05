Residents of Orem may not be aware of it, but Karl Hirst, director of Parks and Recreation, loves water.
After all, he met his wife 45 years ago at the old SCERA Swimming Pool. Hirst wasn’t the only one in his family to fall in love by the water. All of his brothers met their wives at Orem pools as well.
Come April, Karl will be spending some time with his kids and grandkids on a houseboat at Lake Powell.
That’s right, after 38 years, Hirst is hanging up the towel and retiring from Orem city to do a little traveling and a lot of rest and relaxation.
Hirst is an everyday hero for the residents of Orem. They may not know him, but if you’ve used a park, the Senior Friendship Center, the Orem Fitness Center or even had help from a police officer, you may have felt Hirst’s influence.
A native of Orem, Hirst put himself through school by teaching swim lessons.
He started working for the city in June 1983 being what he calls a “bottom level patrol car officer” with the Orem Police Department.
Over the years, Hirst said he has been in almost every position on the force except the SWAT team. He worked his way up through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Most of those years, he served with patrol and investigations divisions. He was even a public information officer working with the media for while in the late 1990s.
Most recently he filled in a few months as interim police chief while the city was searching and eventually hired Chief Josh Adams, who knew Hirst.
“One of the things I’m most proud of in my police time is working hard to hire the best,” Hirst said. “A lot of those people have gone on to be leaders in law enforcement.”
He worked on the force for 23 years and then Jim Reams, the city manager at the time, needed someone to direct the Parks and Recreation Department.
“Jim needed help, so I applied,” Hirst said. That was 14 years ago.
“Karl has been a contributing member of our city family for many years. In fact, the Hirst name in Orem government spans multiple generations and represents the best that the community has to offer,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager. “His service has been exemplary and representative of dedication, sacrifice and hard work.
“Karl retires leaving a legacy in both the city’s police and recreation departments. It has been a pleasure working by his side these many years and I know those that follow him will benefit from his many contributions and ideas,” Davidson added.
Since becoming the head of Parks and Recreation, Hirst has seen many projects started and completed. Perhaps his crowning glory will be the new fitness center.
Hirst’s mother was the driving force 40 years ago when Orem first built the fitness center.
“Mom was on the board of the first fitness center,” Hirst said. “The big push in the 70s was for indoor pools.”
It only seemed appropriate that Hirst ends his career, keeping his mom's dream alive.
Hirst said fitness trends have changed, and while the pools at the fitness center are having a great update, there are other activities and trends that have come and gone.
“We’ve got to get up to speed and now we need to look ahead,” Hirst said. “There are some unfinished areas in the new fitness center that are unfinished just so they can adapt to the next trend.”
What hasn’t changed is what families need to do to keep happy and healthy, according to Hirst. His mother had some influence on that.
“Keep kids wet, tired and dirty and parenting goes much easier,” Hirst said. “I’ve tried to do this with Orem families through the fitness center and youth programs. Nothing gets you dirtier than sliding into home plate.”
Some of Hirst’s projects over the years include transitioning the Cascade Golf Course into Palisades Park and the splash pad, the dog park, the All-Together Playground, the leisure pool, shade trees in the parks, WiFi in all the parks, futsal, pickleball and playgrounds in a number of parks and much more.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Karl for eight years, serving on the Recreation and Senior Citizen Advisory Commissions,” said David Spencer, city councilman. “He is a man of integrity and has made Orem a better place to live with our wonderful parks and the opening of the new recreation center. He will truly be missed and I wish him the very best.”
HIrst said he is ready to turn the page on the next portion of his life. He will do that as soon as he gets the ribbon cut on the new Orem Fitness Center, at 10 a.m. March 20. He retires March 31.
“When I retire I want to volunteer on wildlife habitats,” Hirst said.
In the meantime, he doesn’t have much time to sit and dream away the days, he has much to get done before the grand opening in two weeks and packing up the office.
Hirst said he loves Orem and loved working for Orem, but now it’s time to play with the grandkids.