Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Brittney Pasquale moved to Utah County at a very young age. Through elementary, middle and high school Pasquale remained in Utah County, even making the decision to attend Utah Valley University in 2013.
“Utah Valley has just been my home,” she said. “I love it, and I love the community.”
At 29 years old, she has been giving back the the community she has called home for years. After earning her degree in health education with a minor in community health, Pasquale dove head-first into serving the neighbors she loved.
Earlier this month, her community recognized her for her work. Pasquale was one of two residents to receive the annual Spirit of Orem Award. Her roommate, who was one of the people around her community to nominate her, broke the news weeks before.
“She just sent me a screenshot of an email she got saying I had been selected,” she said. “I think I laughed because I thought she was joking. I love hanging out with friends, I love karaoke, I love sports, I play on a softball team. I’m just normal.”
It wasn’t a lack of confidence, Pasquale said, that made her feel undeserving of the award but rather the dozens of other residents she felt were more fitting for the honor.
Above all else, including the honor and humility she was experiencing, Pasquale said she felt loved and noticed.
“That’s a huge gift,” she said. “I have appreciated that.”
City of Orem officials recognized Pasquale for her enthusiasm, personality and thoughtfulness, adding that she is “someone her students say they want to emulate.” Pasquale was also recognized for the work she does in her free time that works to support her students and her community.
For years, Pasquale participated in programs and worked at summer camps for children with disabilities and underserved, or at-risk, youth. During the school year, Pasquale works as a health teacher at Lehi Junior High School.
Pasquale knew she wanted to be a teacher for some time before applying for Utah Valley University’s program. She liked the idea of being able to influence the younger generations in a positive and encouraging way.
When it came down to choosing what subjects to teach, Pasquale said she knew she needed a topic that would lend itself to real conversations between her and her students.
“It’s not like you can’t do that with history or math or English, but we cover from mental to physical health to sex education and drugs,” she said. “There’s not a topic we shy away from in health. These are conversations that really need to be had.”
Junior high school students felt like the perfect age group for Pasquale, she said. Eighth grade students, she said, are too young to be treated like adults but too old to be treated like children. Junior high school is a time in everyone’s life where so much is changing and the process of finding themselves truly begins.
Pasquale said her favorite parts of teaching junior high students have been the moments where, as a class, the students begin to understand important conversations and especially when the students use that understanding to form their own opinions.
“It’s where I can see them forming opinions and making choices to be who they want to be,” Pasquale said. “Seeing them become an individual is really exciting for me.”
While teachers everywhere, like Pasquale, are looking forward to having those moments again this fall, she said teachers and students are facing novel challenges that are unlike any of the hurdles faced in previous years.
For Pasquale, the biggest challenge has been learning to balance the need for students to be in school to address mental health and education needs while respecting the physical health and safety of the children in her care.
Striking that balance, she said, has been largely an effort in communication between her and her students’ parents. The overarching theme of this year, however, has been adaptation and “going with the flow.”
“My motto throughout it all has been to be cheerfully flexible,” she said. “Be wiling to work with those I need to work with; be willing to work with the district; be willing to work with whatever the special case is.”
Everyone will face situations that are unforeseeable at some point in their life, she said, but the best thing to do in those situations is to remain positive and stay flexible and open to change.
Pasquale said she is taking the same approach to the coronavirus pandemic and ever-changing classroom expectations in hopes that her enthusiasm and peace with the situation will act as a standard for her students so they can focus on their mental health and academic performance.
During such a chaotic time, Pasquale said she finds it’s important to remind herself and others, especially her students, that no matter where they are in life, they are where they need to be.
“Make the most of wherever you’re at in any stage because it’s going to help you become who you want to be,” she said. “There is no rush, there is no comparison. Where you’re at is beautiful, where you’re at is where you’re supposed to be.”
Mental health has always been a large part of Pasquale’s life, and she uses her own personal experiences to help others. Growing up, Pasquale had family who experienced mental illness and learned from a young age that there is power in open and honest communication.
She is using that to start a larger conversation with students and their families.
“The more we keep mental illness trapped inside, it’s just like not taking the trash out,” Pasquale said. “We need to have open conversations and be OK with people struggling. In the communities, I’m one to bring it up really comfortably and not make a big deal about it.”
Pasquale said she wants to be a safe person for people to talk to. Now, Pasquale is currently pursuing a master’s degree, which is the next step on her journey to becoming a mental health counselor.
Pasquale said she owes all of who she is today to her neighbors and community who gave her the love and support she needed to feel safe enough to offer love and security to others.