Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
An Orem woman is asking for help from her community to complete a list of 40 things she wants to experience before her 40th birthday.
While in quarantine, Camille Jensen drafted a list of 40 things she wanted to do before she turned 40 years old, with some of them being very minor and others being a bit more out of the box.
“I’m finally to that point in my life where it’s like I’m going to be me, I’m going to do me,” she said.
Most of the list involves places she wants to visit, but a few items on the list require a bit more creativity and a little help from the community, including working a shift at a doughnut shop, experiencing what it’s like to work at a tire store, and learning how to drive a tractor.
The wife and mother works throughout the week as a Realtor and comes homes to spend time with her children and pets, including a beagle, a husky and a rabbit.
Jensen said that with her love for animals and the outdoors, she believes she should have been a farmer, and she doesn’t want to miss out on experiencing everything she’s ever dreamed, including learning how to drive a tractor.
Every weekday while Jensen was driving her child to school, she would pass by a tractor store near Springville, and everyday she would see the tractors and think about how fun it would be to drive one. Not like a joy ride, she said, but to actually use the tractor in a productive way.
On Wednesday, Jensen put out a post on a local Facebook group asking it anyone was willing to teach her how to drive a tractor.
“This is going to sound silly,” she wrote in the post. “I am turning 40 in October, and all I want is to find someone who will teach me to drive a tractor in a field. Yes. You read correctly. I just want to drive a big John Deere before my 40th. Can anyone help me find a good-natured farmer who is willing to make my birthday dreams come true?”
Although the post received over 20 comments, the perfect teacher came from one of the most unlikely of places: a previous client.
Jensen said she turned to the internet because she didn’t think anyone in her personal life had the skill, resources or time to teach her, but within 24 hours of her post going up, a date had been set.
“They’re going to have me cut hay that day,” she said. “Like, they’re actually putting me to work. I’m thrilled beyond words. It’s going to be fun.”
The list stemmed from Jensen’s desire to live life like everyday is her last with the goal of experiencing everything she’s ever wanted to do.
“If I can do these weird activities, make other people smile, bring joy to their life and show them that they can also do the same — spread their wings and do whatever it is that they really want to do — then I’ve served my mission in life,” Jensen said.
Not long ago, Jensen learned she had Lyme disease, the most common vector-borne disease in the United States.
The disease is caused by bacteria that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. The most common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash called erythema migrans, but if left untreated the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.
“It’s progressing, and so I can kind of see the importance of not just turning 40 but also out of life,” she said. “I just want to live every day to its absolute fullest.”
Since her diagnosis, Jensen has adopted the philosophy of “always find joy, always spread joy,” using the phrase as her compass and motivator through each and every day.
Jensen said she absolutely recommends other residents drafting lists of their own, not just for their own mental health but for the general quality of life within their communities.
“Break out of your comfort zone and inspire joy in others,” she said. “Learn to find joy in other nonconventional ways for yourself. The happier you are, you’re going to exude that in the community and heal the world.”
Jensen’s list of 40 things to do before her 40th birthday includes:
- Drive a tractor.
- Take a barrel racing lesson.
- Record a song.
- Do a dirty job, like Mike Rowe.
- Volunteer at a homeless shelter.
- Work at a bakery for a day.
- Write a children’s book.
- Skydive.
- Zip line at Sundance.
- Go to Lake Powell.
- Attempt a food eating challenge.
- Go on a ride along with fire crew.
- Volunteer at a veteran’s home.
- Volunteer at a dog or horse rescue.
- Hunt a turkey.
- Get my hunter’s safety card.
- Donate a buddy bench to an elementary.
- Drive a fast car on the Salt Flats.
- Cheer up kids with my dino costume.
- Do a standup comedy set at a club.
- Participate in a charity motorcycle ride.
- Hot air balloon ride.
- I want to meet Avril Lavigne to thank her for raising Lyme disease awareness.
- Get a left turn arrow installed at the expressway and Highway 51.
- Organize a food drive.
- Fly an airplane while taking a piloting lesson.
- Work on a film set.
- Act in a commercial.
- Lose 50 pounds.
- Take a self-defense class.
- Can some fruit.
- Dye my hair purple.
- Send a sunshine box to someone random.
- Write letters to past teachers thanking them for their influence in my life.
- List a $1 million home and donate $10,000 of that commission to Tabitha’s Way.
- Adopt a highway.
- Participate in sailing on a sail boat.
- Ride along with Utah Highway Patrol.
- Milk a cow the old-fashioned way.
- Have a photoshoot with a giant pig.
Jensen’s 40th birthday is Oct. 6.