Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Amanda Tuttle was sound asleep in her two-bedroom apartment in Orem. She had spent the night out with friends and was looking forward to a good night’s sleep after getting home after midnight.
In the early morning of Oct. 12, her fiancé, Siaosi Mataele, shook her awake. Tuttle said she could remember the sound of the smoke alarm screeching and a crashing noise coming from their balcony. There was a fire on the top story of their apartment building, directly above their apartment.
The pair began to throw water on the fire that had started to creep into their apartment before Tuttle, Mataele and Mataele’s cousin who was staying the night realized it was far bigger than they could manage themselves.
Dressed in whatever she could find — which happened to be a nearby robe — Tuttle rushed out of her apartment building and into the street, shoeless. She watched flames dance on the top of the apartment building as she stood by in shock.
In that moment, there was only one thought in their minds: the other tenants.
Tuttle and her fiancé ran back toward the burning building, knocking on each door and waking up each resident in the building. As more and more families woke up, some tagged along to cover more ground and knock on more doors. She watched as each of the families evacuated the building.
Through thick, black billows of smoke, Tuttle raced up three flights of stairs to reach a single mother and her 6-year-old daughter who were trapped on the top floor. Without hesitation, Tuttle picked up the young girl and assisted the mother down the stairwell to safety.
“I don’t remember being afraid at all until everyone was out except for her,” Tuttle said. “You hear it in the movies, but I heard the woman say ‘I have a baby.’ I heard those words, and I didn’t even give it a second thought.”
None of the residents of the apartment building sustained any injuries. All of the evacuated tenants stood on the street, waiting for fire crews as their homes burned.
Residents were relocated to a church that Red Cross officials helped make accommodations with, and Tuttle said the Deputies Association ensured she never felt pressured to return to work unless she was ready.
The city of Orem recognized Tuttle with the “Medal of Heroism” during an Orem City Council meeting on Feb. 11. The award came after an anonymous Orem resident wrote to city officials about what they witnessed.
“I’m writing to make you aware of a very brave, young Orem citizen that put her life at risk by saving many other Orem residents during the recent Countryside Square residential condo building fire,” an anonymous letter set to the city of Orem said. “In my opinion, Amanda Tuttle is a hero!”
The “Medal of Heroism” is reserved for civilians who commit heroic acts, said Orem Fire Department Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst. There are no guidelines for the award, and the honor is rarely given.
In the days that followed, the community’s support has been overwhelming, Tuttle said.
“People just don’t understand how tight and amazing the community is here,” she said. “We appreciate, so much, all of the support.”
Tuttle was raised in Payson before taking up an offer to play softball at a Texas university on scholarship. Two years after her acceptance, she returned to Utah County to finish her degree in communications at Brigham Young University. Now, she spends her free time with family, hiking and playing women’s rugby out of Salt Lake City.