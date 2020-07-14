From residents creating a run on toilet paper in local grocery stores to an uptick in purchases of new cars in a 0% interest market, Orem consumer sales have fared better financially than expected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday the council acknowledged that positive showing by approving amending the two-week-old city budget for 2020-21.
City personnel may not see much of an increase on their paychecks – it’s usually a 3% cost of living increase — but a 1% increase, which was part of the amendment, is better than the decrease that was expected.
Brandon C. Nelson, finance director, said the city leaders chose to be conservative in their approach to the budget because they did not know what the pandemic would do.
Nelson said they were expecting a 20% drop in revenues — but instead there was an increase. Next week sales tax revenues will be released for May and then the city will have a better picture of the March-May sales for the city and a better picture of what might be financially ahead for the city as it continues in the pandemic.
In the meantime council members feel positive about what they were able to accomplish in amending the budget.
“We are grateful that even in this time of ‘COVID-19 uncertainty’ that sales tax revenues came in strong enough to offer our employees a pay increase, cover the increase in insurance costs, and still stay within a balanced budget,” said Councilman Tom Macdonald. “We highly value the men and women who serve our city and appreciate all they do for all of our citizens.”
Overall the city funds have a net increase of about $7.5 million. Money from the CARES Act grant was about $6.9 million of that.
“We were surprised that our sales tax revenue was higher than anticipated,” said Councilwoman Debby Lauret. “We’ve been judicious in cutting back on our expenses. We wanted to be wise and prudent. Expecting a 20% decrease and getting an increase is pleasant news.”
Lauret said the CARES Act money also will shore up services.
The CARES Act grant is intended to be used by the city for things related to COVID-19. Nelson said that had to be used in things like signage for social distancing, personal protective equipment and personnel that might be needed such as extra janitors to keep things sanitized.
“The funds were distributed by the United States Treasury Department to Utah County, who allocated a portion of these funds to the city of Orem,” Nelson said. “This amendment adds these revenues to the city’s budget as well as setting up an expenditure account to hold the funds until specific use of these funds has been identified.”
According to Nelson, every year the police get two grants for the Major Crimes Task Force and Internet Crimes. Both were underestimated. One came in at $25,000 more than expected and the other at more than $26,000.
The CARE Tax raised for the city’s arts and recreation through a .01% portion of the sale tax will receive about $195,000, which will allow for the monies allocated to be used.
“Since the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget is completed prior to all Fiscal Year 2019‐2020 CARE tax revenues being accounted for, estimates are used in the budget process,” Nelson said. “This amendment adjusts the CARE Tax allocations as approved.”
Orem is able to amend its budget if needed throughout the fiscal year.