At 6 years old, Aria Christine Hill was sassy, silly, creative, spunky and full of love. Her mother said she was a ray of sunshine that could never be dimmed, and her father called her a real example of what love is.
She loved being a big sister to her younger twin brothers and looked forward to growing up and being a "mommy." She enjoyed playing T-ball and brought joy everywhere she went before a reported fatal golfing accident took her life earlier in the week.
"There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to Heaven," her mother Talysa Hill wrote in a statement. "Fly high, my little angel."
Around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Aria and her father, Kellen Hill, were golfing at the Links at Sleepy Ridge in Orem, according to the Orem Police Department.
The girl was sitting in a golf cart about 15 to 20 yards away as her father was teeing off. The golf ball he hit struck the 6-year-old in the back of the head at the base of her neck, police reported.
The father called 911 and Aria was flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. She died from her injuries later the same day.
"It’s a tragic accident and we are investigating it as such,” said Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the Saratoga Springs family pay for medical expenses and funeral costs. More than $18,000 in donations had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.
"We are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers made in our behalf during this difficult time. We've truly felt comforted," Talysa Hill wrote on the account.
Kellen Hill said Aria would comfort people if they cried and waved to everyone she met on the street or at a store.
"She was so caring and sweet," he wrote in a statement.
The day before the accident, her paternal grandmother, Christine Hill, said she took Aria on a walk around the neighborhood and her granddaughter said hello to everyone she met.
"She didn’t want to leave. She wanted to talk to everyone. She really cared about people," she said. "She will be missed more than words can convey, but I am so grateful we had her in our lives for six years and we know we will see her again."
Just two weeks ago, Christine Hill posted on Facebook that she cuddled with Aria and their cat to watch the Dumbo remake.
"This is the hardest thing our family has been through and it's more painful than any words could convey," she said. "I know we will hurt for a long time to come. But, through the pain, we know we will be with Aria Christine again. Our faith will get us through this and our family will remain strong and probably become stronger."
She explained that Aria's mother received a liver transplant as an infant. After the golf course accident, Talysa Hill requested her daughter's organs be donated to save others.
"That is the kind of family Aria was a part of," Christine Hill said. "Even with our strong faith, we have a long road ahead of us because Heavenly Father gave our family a really remarkable little girl who has been the joy of our lives and a great example of loving others and taking care of others. This will leave a hole that will never be filled, but over time, it will be covered in patches and our love for each other and our Heavenly Father will get us through this."
She added the family is overwhelmed by the kindness of friends and neighbors who sent donations and support and prayers.
Her maternal grandmother, Judy Toone, thanked the medical staff at Timpanogos Regional Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital for their service and expertise.
"We know they did everything in their power to help her and we are forever grateful to them for that. They are the best of the best," she wrote.
The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near 7775 N. Woodhaven Blvd. in Eagle Mountain.