A Monday afternoon fire in Orem left four cars and 10 storage units completely destroyed.
The call came in to Orem Fire Department at 4:10 p.m. according to Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst.
The cars were parked under a carport at the apartment complex located at 1492 S. 175 East. The one-alarm fire took about 20 minutes to get under control.
“Flames impinged the building but it did not catch on fire,” Hirst said. “It has heat damage, but it didn’t burn.”
No one was injured in the incident or displaced, according to Hirst.
As of Monday evening, the fire was still being investigated. The cause is still not known and the damage cost has not been calculated, according to Hirst.
More information will be known Tuesday following the investigation.