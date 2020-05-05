The vision of a pedestrian bridge arching over Interstate 15 to connect Utah Valley University and the Orem Central intermodal transit station took another step closer to becoming a reality Tuesday as the first pieces were lifted into place.
The $30.7 million project — which had its groundbreaking in June of 2018 — is on schedule in part because of lower traffic levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Geoff Dupaix, the senior communications manager for UDOT Region 3.
“With the changes we’ve seen in traffic volumes, that’s allowed us to do some additional work in the middle of the freeway,” Dupaix said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We are building a temporary support column for the bridge. The lighter volumes have enabled us to keep lanes closed during the day on I-15 in that area, which typically couldn’t be done because there is so much traffic volume. That’s really helped the schedule and helped the work get done faster than we were anticipating. Things have actually gone pretty smoothly for a project of this type.”
The pieces that were put into place on Tuesday were part of the phase to span College Drive, the road the runs between the UVU campus and I-15.
“The bridge will be almost 1,100 feet long,” Dupaix said. “We are having to place it in several phases. This is the first phase, the College Drive phase, where essentially we set the beam structure over the roadway.”
The next step in the process is set to take place on Saturday night. Dupaix said northbound I-15 will close overnight starting at around 10:30 p.m. until around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Another closure is scheduled to take place at similar times on May 16-17 when southbound I-15 will be closed to have the bridge beams placed over that section.
“It is being placed in pieces as well as in phases in order to get it from the east side of the roadway on the UVU campus across I-15,” Dupaix said. “Towards the end of the month, we hope to have the remaining pieces installed connecting it to the elevator tower on the west side at the Orem Intermodal Center.”
Dupaix said that the collaboration between UVU, UDOT, UTA, Orem City and the Mountainland Association of Governments has been key to having the pedestrian bridge come together.
“Everyone has brought pieces to contribute, through funding or other means, to make this project come to fruition,” Dupaix said. “This is a great opportunity and a unique opportunity to build this type of bridge that is going to benefit not only the students and faculty at UVU but also anyone else who may use mass transit or may be attending events at UVU. It gives them additional options. They can get to their destination without necessarily having to drive directly to the campus.”
The goal is to have the bridge open and operational by the end of 2020, according to Dupaix.
“There would still be some aesthetic treatment and other work that is going to be needed to be completed in the spring of 2021,” Dupaix said. “Our goal is to have it being used at the end of the year.”