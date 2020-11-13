While the latest storms in Utah County have brought snow flurries and slush, it is just a precursor for what may come. That idea has the Orem Streets Department gearing up.
For what it’s worth, Public Works Maintenance Director Reed Price and Streets Sectional Manager Cody Steggell have been prepping for snow removal for a while now.
When the storms come, there will be over 550 lane miles to clean. Steggell explained a lane mile is one lane of travel.
“Center Street would be considered five lanes; a side street in front of homes would be considered two lanes,” Steggell said.
According to Price, the city goes through about 2,000 to 2,500 tons of salt each winter.
New this year to the prepping stages will be a brine solution machine. The new machine will be installed during the first part of December.
“A couple of years ago, we started working with Lehi on a water-salt solution,” Reed said. “Brine is sprayed on the salt before it’s spread, which activates it, and that makes it work faster using less salt.”
According to Steggell, the Utah Department of Transportation uses the same brine solution to pre-treat roads. If a storm is coming, UDOT will spray brine on the roads, so when they drop the salt, it will activate.
“Brine takes a little more time, but it’s not necessarily more expensive,” Price said. “And it melts the snow and ice faster.”
An average storm drops between 3 to 5 inches of precipitation. There are five large, 10-wheel dump trucks with front snow blades as well as three medium and seven small trucks — called “maintainers” — that are used to clean Orem’s roads.
The small trucks are usually the ones that clear the neighborhoods while the large ones are used to clean major and secondary corridors owned by the city. The large corridors, like University Parkway and 800 North, are UDOT roads and are maintained by that organization.
However, if called, Orem does help UDOT clean University Parkway or other roads, as needed.
It takes about 24 hours to clear all the roads across Orem. If a storm continues for two or three days, crews of six to 12 personnel are rotated to maintain safe roadways.
The maintenance crews said there are a few reminders residents can keep in mind to help them as they work to keep Orem’s drivers safe.
“There are a lot of issues with snow blowers,” Steggell said. “When blowing snow, turn the blower to face the lawns instead of the road or sidewalk. The lawns love the water.”
The same is true for residents’ off-road vehicles that have a front plow. Residents should try to keep cars off the roads during a storm and put garbage cans away as soon as they can after pick-up.
For information on Orem’s snow removal plans, residents can visit orem.org/snow.