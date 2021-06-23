Just after midnight Tuesday morning, Orem police officers responded to the Maverik gas station at 1240 S. 800 East after a reported theft.
An employee at the Maverik reported that a male entered the store and said he had been robbed by the cops and did not have any money. Later identified as 23-year-old Daniel Antonio Peralta of Orem, he allegedly grabbed a handful of gummy bears and two sports drinks.
After leaving the store, Peralta allegedly sat at a picnic table just north of the Maverik.
While law enforcement was on the way to the scene, Peralta allegedly entered the store again and stole a Modelo beer. Responding officers were arriving as Peralta was leaving the store, and once he spotted the law enforcement vehicles he allegedly started running from officers through the parking lot toward University Parkway.
Officers reportedly began pursuing Peralta, who allegedly attempted to hide and run in the opposite direction of the police.
After attempting to cut off his path with patrol vehicles, officers began pursuing Peralta on foot. Peralta then reportedly threw the stolen beer on the ground, according to a probable cause report.
The pursuit continued for several hundred yards, but as officers got closer Peralta raised his hands and surrendered himself to police.
According to the probable cause report, one of the first things Peralta said to officers was, "I'm drunk," and when asked why he ran away he repeated, "because I'm drunk."
Peralta was handcuffed and officers searched his backpack, reportedly finding a bag containing marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
The total value of the goods Peralta allegedly stole from the Maverik was $11.40 and he was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of theft, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, intoxication and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.
Peralta is actively being held on $2,650 bail.