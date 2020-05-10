Timpanogos Regional Hospital kicked off National Hospital Week a few days early on Friday with a special light-show display and video to honor health care workers amid the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Truthfully, it's a small token of our great appreciation for the healthcare heroes that work so hard day in and day out and put themselves at risk,” said Nate Black, director of communications for Timpanogos Regional and Mountain View Hospitals.
The event, dubbed Hope Lives Here: Light The Night, lit up the hospital in blue and red lights and showcased a video comprised of thankful messages from several community members and public agencies alike. Health care workers, their families and anyone else interested in showing their support were invited to the event where they could enjoy the looping video and comradery from their cars or while social distancing and respecting the governor’s orders on the sidewalks and parking lot.
All of the equipment used to create the spectacle was donated by local organizations. Chief among them was Charisma Event Productions, based in Orem, which donated the use of 24 lights to illuminate the hospital, and three projectors to play the video and other inspirational messages.
“I've been really impressed with how people from around the world have been thanking healthcare workers, and I was trying to think of something I could do,” said Cooper Brown, owner of Charisma Event Productions and Orem resident.
Last month, Brown did a similar display at St. Mark’s Hospital in South Salt Lake, and Black reached out to Brown about bringing his talents to Timpanogos Regional and Mountain View Hospitals. “With my lighting technology, I thought this would be an awesome way to just light up a hospital and thank everyone who literally works inside these walls,” said Brown.
Amid the celebration, Black urged community members to not avoid the hospital due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There's a lot of people who have stayed away because they're afraid, and we want to tell them, the hospital is absolutely a safe place to be. In fact, it's probably safer than just about anywhere else,” said Black.
He explained that patients positive with coronavirus are kept in a separate, isolated area within the hospital, and that dramatically enhanced cleaning and screening practices have been employed since the pandemic began. “We want to make sure that you get in and get taken care of and get the help that you need.”
Hope Lives Here: Light The Night will also be held from 8:45 to 10:45 p.m. on Monday, May 11 at Mountain View Hospital in Payson.