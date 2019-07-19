Holding bright signs and waving Hawaiian state flags, hundreds of people flooded street corners near Orem's University Mall on Friday evening to protest an enormous telescope being built on a sacred Hawaiian mountain.
Polynesian community members from across Utah County shouted and marched through the intersections at University Place and State Street to show solidarity to those currently protesting on the Big Island.
"To the Hawaiian people, our land is our responsibility. It’s our responsibility and our job and duty to protect that land," said Kieanney Amosa. "We want to protect the mountain, we want to protect our land, and we want to share the message of love with everyone."
As event organizer, the Lehi resident said she only expected a handful of people to attend. She moved from Oahu to Utah almost four years ago and planned the rally in hopes of raising awareness about the issue.
"I felt motivated to organize this because I know it’s my duty as a Hawaiian to lift where I stand no matter where I might be," she said. "This is our way of showing them we are standing with you, we’re right beside you and we want to protect our mountain too."
Friday marked the fifth day of protests near Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the island of Hawaii where the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory plans to build a $1.4 billion telescope, the Associated Press reported.
The mountain is considered sacred by the Hawaiian people and already has 13 telescopes built on the peak. After a decade-long review process, the Thirty Meter Telescope obtained state permits to build from the state Supreme Court.
Thousands of activists and Hawaiian natives packed the base of the mountain this week to block incoming construction equipment. Gov. David Ige recently signed a state of emergency on Wednesday which allowed the state to remove protesters from the mountain and use the National Guard for security.
"We want to keep our mountain sacred. We want to keep what we have left of Hawaii in Hawaiian hands," said Hula Kalua-Santiago.
She said she lives in Eagle Mountain after moving from Maui in 2017. Learning about the protests and the construction plans left her feeling upset and discouraged.
"I was really sad because I couldn’t be with my people. I didn't know how to help," Kalua-Santiago said. "When I heard about this rally, I just had to come. It was like my nā kūpuna, my ancestors, telling me this is what you can do."
She encouraged people to reach out on social media or call and email Hawaiian elected officials to stop the construction.
The summit of Mauna Kea was the chosen construction sport for the Thirty Meter Telescope because the weather and height of the peak is ideal for viewing the skies, the AP reported.
Brock Bolen, of Orem, was shocked when he saw how many people attended the rally and how many others are unaware of the issue.
"This is something I can stand for. I think we can all agree that sacred sites are important," he said. "It’s almost as if they were to say, let’s build a telescope on an LDS temple."
As half Samoan, he said he wanted to support an issue that is important to his family, especially since he has an aunt protesting in Hawaii.
"It helped people know there is a community here that exists that really is affected by this and we have a voice," Bolen said. "We may be a minority, but we are impacted and we want to voice what’s happening to us."