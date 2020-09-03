Today, the indoor pools at the Orem Fitness Center are filling with water. On Tuesday, they will open for business for the first time in over a year.
The pools anticipate opening at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, barring no problems with final inspections Thursday. There will be a daily admission rate of $2.50 for ages 4 and up. Ages 3 and under are free. Check times at http://oremrecreation.com.
For the past year, the Orem Fitness Center has been going through a complete makeover or upgrade, including the pools and locker rooms.
The entrance to the center will now be on the west side of the pool near the leisure pool slide.
The family locker rooms are not quite ready, but the men and women locker rooms will be open with access from the pool deck.
All parking around the facility is shared with Mountain View High School and is open to anyone at any time. There is no designated parking for either students or fitness center patrons, according to the center.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and deck square footage, pool decks will not be available for observation use. All participants must be active swimmers in the water at this time.
After 40 years of providing an indoor spot for residents to recreate and stay fit, the Orem Fitness Center — or a least a sizable portion of it — is being replaced by a new, updated facility.
“Since 1979, the center has set a standard for recreation in Utah County,” said Mayor Richard Brunst during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility on Aug. 6, 2019. “Today we take the next step in providing recreation opportunities. This project has been a work of many hands.”
“We appreciate the support from our elected officials on this project,” said Karl Hirst, director of parks and recreation.
Hirst also has been asked to serve as interim police chief while the city conducts interviews for the new one.
Private groups also have partnered with the city to make sure the fitness center gets built. Woodbury Corp. has donated $1 million to the project.
Hirst also gave a nod of gratitude to Method Studio, the facility’s architects, and to Big D Construction, the general contractors on the project.
He said the third prong of the group is the Alpine School District and the help from Mountain View High School.
Hirst said he had private reasons why he is excited to see the fitness center grow and be refurbished. His mother helped campaign for the first bond election to bring the fitness center to Orem with new and better swimming pools.
Hirst has three brothers and said every one of them met their spouse at Orem pools.
According to Hirst, every city department has been called for something on the project.
The Orem Fitness Center has a monthly membership plan that will get you access to both the indoor pools and the temporary fitness center at the Orem Friendship Center.
Membership plans for the new Family Fitness Center are not currently available, but will be soon.