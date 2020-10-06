Josh Adams had served the Orem Police Department faithfully for 17 years. He left in 2017 to become the Lindon Police Chief. Now, it appears his heart is back in Orem.
On Tuesday, Adams was named the new Orem Police Chief, filling a vacancy left by retiring Chief Gary Giles.
"I am pleased to announce Josh Adams as the Orem Police Department's new chief. Josh's experience with the Orem Police Department runs deep, having previously served here as a police officer, sergeant, and lieutenant,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager. “In addition, for the past three-plus years, he has served as chief of the Lindon Police Department."
Adams had replaced Chief Cody Cullimore, who retired in February 2017.
Adams will begin his official duties Nov. 1. In the meantime, Karl Hirst, will continue as interim chief. Hirst is the director of Orem’s Parks and Recreation department and a veteran of the Orem P.D. He has been serving as interim chief since June.
"In making this announcement, I also express appreciation to Interim Police Chief Karl Hirst and Captains Todd Mallinson and BJ Robinson for their efforts in recent months guiding the department forward. I am confident we have been and will be in good hands moving forward," Davidson said.
Adams took the Lindon job in April of 2017, at the time he listed what he had done in Orem. It appears these are some of the reasons he is being welcomed back.
“In my career, I have served as a patrolman, K-9 handler, SWAT team member, Utah County Major Crimes Task Force, patrol sergeant, sex crimes detective, watch commander and my current assignment as the supervisor over our detective division in Orem,” Adams said in taking the Lindon job.
Adams has also taught for several years as an adjunct faculty member at UVU’s law enforcement academy.
Adams noted that he has wanted to be a police officer ever since he was a young boy. After he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he began planning and preparing for police work. At that time his older brother and mentor, Joe Adams, was completing his police academy training and shortly thereafter began working for the Lehi Police Department.
Officer Joe Adams was shot and killed during a traffic stop of a DUI suspect on Aug. 4, 2001.
According to Josh Adams, being a police officer is the greatest job in the world.
Davidson has been meeting regularly with Adams over the past week.
“I have already had several meetings with Chief Adams and know that his background, experience, energy and focus will serve Orem very well as he assumes responsibility for the department," Davidson said.
Orem leadership has been interviewing and vetting several applicants for the job over the summer. COVID-19 had slowed down that process.