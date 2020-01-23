Orem police arrested a 30-year-old Las Vegas man Wednesday after he reportedly led officers on a chase through a neighborhood and then rammed a patrol vehicle.
Mario Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the third-degree felonies of aggravated assault and failure to stop or respond at the command of police, the class A misdemeanor of assault on a police officer, the class B misdemeanors of interlock restricted driver operating a vehicle without an interlock system, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving a scene with knowledge of an accident and reckless driving, and the class C misdemeanor of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Police attempted to stop Hernandez’s truck Wednesday at 597 N. State St. when he failed to pull over, according to a police report. The vehicle then reportedly traveled at dangerous speed through residential neighborhoods, hitting a parked vehicle and then a stationary patrol car.
Hernandez was at gunpoint when he hit the patrol car, according to the report. After hitting the police car, Hernandez stopped his vehicle.
A search of Hernandez’s truck uncovered a meth pipe, empty plastic baggies and a scale with white and brown residue that tested positive for meth and heroin, according to the report.