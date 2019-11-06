Orem will be home to one of 10 locations for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Giving Machines this Christmas season.
According to a press release from the church, a Giving Machine will be located at University Place in Orem starting Nov. 26.
“This year we will be adding new locations for our Giving Machines,” said Elder Brent H. Nielson, General Authority Seventy in a press release. “This unique way to give not only blesses the life of the giver, but also lifts the receiver in locations all around the world. Our hope is to offer opportunities to Light the World one by one.”
Along with helping worldwide charities, the Orem machine will help local groups as well. Donations in the Orem machine will include items benefiting the Center for Women and Children in Crisis, Community Action Services, United Way of Utah County, and the Family Support and Treatment Center.
This will be the third year that the church has used Giving Machines — vending machines where people can purchase items that will then be donated to people in need around the world.
The items in the machines range in price from $2 to 310 and include food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, sporting equipment and livestock.
The Giving Machines raised more than $2.3 million in 2018 for global charities.
“These Giving Machines are an example of the big things that can happen when many people give just a little,” added Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president in a press release. “That is what it means to Light the World one by one – when we each give what we can offer, our little light adds to a brightness of hope.”
Other Giving Machine locations are at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gilbert, Arizona; Laie, Hawaii; Denver, Colorado; San Jose, California; New York, New York; London, England and Manila, Philippines.