To celebrate the birth of Christ with a desire to “#LightTheWorld,“ residents in the SCERA south neighborhood of Orem are being treated to two days of a live nativity celebration.
The event — sponsored by Orem Sharon LDS Stake, of which Brad Camp was recently released as president — is a socially-distanced, walk-through experience. It includes a visual story of the nativity story that happened in Bethlehem millennia ago.
“We recognize the seriousness of the pandemic this year, but we have so very much to be thankful for in spite of it,” Camp said.
“With the encouragement of our Prophet, President (Russell M.) Nelson, we are focusing on being grateful for those things that the pandemic has no effect on — first and foremost, the life and mission of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” he continued. “Being able to celebrate His birth with friends and neighbors in a safe environment is something that we have planned and looked forward to.”
Camp added: “It just seems like the right thing to do. I believe we should not let what we cannot do keep us from doing what we can.”
The event features exotic animals, a live manger scene and even heavenly angels singing.
“Our hope is for those who come will feel as much peace, joy and gratitude in their hearts as we have in preparing for it,” Camp said.
In 1929, The Orem Sharon LDS Stake became the first organized stake in Orem. It was Sharon Stake that was the founding organization for the SCERA Center for the Arts not long after, in the 1930s.
This live two-day event was planned for friends and neighbors of the Orem Sharon Stake.
“We certainly won’t turn away any others who want to join in,” Camp added.
Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable item of food that will be collected and donated to the Community Action Services Food Bank.
The live nativity begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at 425 E. 600 South; parking is available across the street at the LDS church building parking lot. Organizers are encouraging attendees to dress warm and wear a face mask.