Orem police arrested a Pleasant Grove man after he allegedly was found to be in possession of a stolen pickup truck Thursday.
Officers with the Orem Police Department were informed by detectives that an individual had his vehicle broken into and had information on a suspect. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the man advised police the suspect was last seen sitting in a pickup truck with a shell at a specific address.
When authorities arrived at the address, they discovered the vehicle was unlocked and unoccupied, instead meeting with the reporting party, who advised police he had gone out to his vehicle and found it had been rummaged through with papers scattered around the cab and the center console and glovebox open.
The complainant told officials his iPhone and airpods were missing, and he had used his tablet to locate the phone through the Find My iPhone app. He followed the GPS to the address he had given police, where he allegedly saw a man slouched over in a Chevy pickup truck.
With the window of the truck down, the reporting party was able to see his cellphone being charged in the man’s hand and his airpods in the man’s lap. According to arrest documents, the reporting party woke the man up and grabbed his iPhone and airpods back and told the man he was calling the police.
At this point, the man allegedly attempted to start the truck but couldn’t, and the reporting party asked him if it was his truck. The man reportedly told the complainant it was his friend’s truck.
That is when the complainant called Orem detectives and officers returned to find the man had fled the scene. The reporting party gave police a physical description of the man and the clothing he was wearing, advising officials he had a thin build and was wearing a puffy gray jacket, a baseball cap and jeans.
Authorities ran the vehicle information number through the system and discovered that it was reported stolen out of Vail, Colorado, according to the probable cause affidavit. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and stated he had over $6,000 worth of fishing rods located in lock boxes on the roof rack of the vehicle.
Officers remained in the area, and during a search, located a man matching the description at a local gas station. The man, later identified as 22-year-old Adolfo Alcala-Acosta of Pleasant Grove, was returned to the scene and identified by the reporting party.
During a search of his person, police discovered Alcala-Acosta was reportedly in possession of a shaved key, which is a burglary tool used to unlock car doors. Alcala-Acosta also was allegedly in possession of several other vehicle keys.
Authorities tested the shaved key and found that it worked and illuminated the dash panel when officials put it into the truck. The vehicle, however, would not start, according to arrest documents.
Alcala-Acosta was allegedly found to be in possession of a pink plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance identified as methamphetamine. In his wallet, police also reportedly discovered three financial cards belonging to two individuals other than Alcala-Acosta and two government-issued identification cards belonging to two other individuals, one living in Washington and the other in Florida.
After Alcala-Acosta was read his Miranda Rights, he allegedly asked to speak with a lawyer.
Officials continued to investigate the scene, discovered that a Utah temporary tag found on the back of the truck was reportedly stolen off of another Orem vehicle. The stolen tag had also expired five days before, and a new date had been written on the tag with permanent marker, according to the probable cause statement.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly discovered a driver’s license belonging to a Colorado woman and a ceramic glass pipe with residue of methamphetamine inside.
Alcala-Acosta was on parole for several drug and theft convictions at the time of his arrest.
He was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony transfer of a stolen vehicle, second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony false evidence of a title and registration, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, two class B misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alcala-Acosta is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on a mandatory 72-hour hold.