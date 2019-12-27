A man who was injured while repairing a dump truck in Orem died shortly after officers arrived on the scene, according to the Orem Police Department.
In a Facebook post, police said officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of an industrial accident near 525 S. Carterville Road around 6 p.m.
When police and paramedics arrived, they found Dave Olsen, 64, pinned between the dump bed and frame of the truck.
Paramedics and an assisting neighbor used equipment to lift the bed and found Olsen had died due to his injuries, the police department said.
Police sent their condolences to Olsen’s family and requested their privacy while they mourn.