Orem City will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. Monday at the Orem City Cemetery in the military memorial section on the east end of the cemetery.
The services, done in conjunction with the American Legion Post 72, will feature music by the Bluegrass Thunder group. Keynote speaker will be Col. Joseph Green. Mayor Richard Brunst will give concluding comments.
Green is the Chief of Staff for the Utah Army National Guard and directs the day-to-day operations of more than 2,500 full-time soldiers and civilians for state and federal missions.
Prior to this assignment, Green served as the Commander of the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (LINGUIST). From 2014–2016, Green served as Chief, Intelligence Disciplines Division in the DA-G2’s office, Headquarters, Department of the Army at the Pentagon, according to his resume.
Green is a Spanish and Arabic linguist. He joined the Utah Army National Guard in 1993 and received his commission from the Brigham Young University Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) in 1996. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish Translation and Interpretation from BYU and is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Army War College with a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.
He has deployed to both Iraq (2003-2004) and Afghanistan (2008-2009). His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (with three Oak Leaf Clusters), the Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award.
Green has been married to the former Brenda DeBuck for 28 years, and they are the proud parents of four children.
Residents attending the service are not required to wear face masks if completely vaccinated. The city is following the state and CDC regulations.
Provo services
Provo City, in conjunction with America’s Freedom Festival at Provo holds annual Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. at the Provo City Cemetery. In case of inclement weather it will be held at the Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center Street.
Each year the Freedom Festival partners with the Provo City Veterans Council to remember and honor those lost while bravely serving the nation in the Armed Forces.
Other cities that traditionally have held Memorial Day services including American Fork and Pleasant Grove were not prepared or able to hold one this year because of early planning and not knowing that the state’s and CDC’s guidelines would change for outdoor gatherings. Here are some cities holding services on Monday:
Spanish Fork
Memorial Day services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, with Col. Ron Dunn (USA Ret.) as the keynote speaker. There will be a couple of musical numbers, rifle volleys, and an ending with the playing of taps. The services are under the direction of American Legion Post 68.
Lehi
Each year the Lehi Arts Council and American Legion Post 19 work to bring together the annual Memorial Day program. This year the event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Lehi City Cemetery. Featured speakers will be Mayor Mark Johnson and World War II veteran Jesse Veech. Post 19 will do a special flag ceremony and flag raising. The event is open to the public.
Eagle Mountain
The city of Eagle Mountain and American Legion Post 111 will hold Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. at the Pony Express Memorial Cemetery, 4648 N. Eagle Mountain Blvd.