The Utah County Health Department released information on a new cluster of four mosquito pools where West Nile Virus has been found.
The pools are located in an area called the "State Road Shop" area in west Orem, near the west end of Utah Valley University and University Parkway.
The health department continues to set traps each week throughout the county to monitor the mosquito population.
To date they have tested more than 2,010 pools of mosquitoes.
Due to the dense population of mosquitoes in the area, increased spraying of mosquitoes by plane and drone are not possible, according to the health department.
Additional spraying is being conducted by fogger trucks after sundown for the possible control of the mosquito population.
“Even though temperatures may be starting to drop, mosquitoes are still active. This is an important reminder for all residents to remain vigilant throughout the remainder of mosquito season,” said Eric Edwards, deputy director the Utah County Health Department, in a press release.
On Aug. 29, the health department confirmed that West Nile Virus was found in a mosquito pool in the Footprinter Park area, located at 1150 S. 1350 West, Provo. The park features a pavilion, sports fields, pathways and a small pond.
Individuals in these areas and others that observe stagnant pools of water housing mosquitoes are encouraged to avoid exposure by taking certain precautionary measures.
Edwards said residents should protect themselves by using the Mosquito prevention “Ds”:
- Drain standing water.
- Dawn and dusk are times to avoid being outside.
- Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.