FILE - In this Aug. 9, 1967, file photo, two boy scout members play the bugle at the 12th World Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park in Idaho. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal, File)