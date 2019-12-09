Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Tara Joyner starts with a prayer.
She asks for guidance, for both her and the conversation she’s about to have. With that, and basic information such as a patient’s name and a brief summary of their situation, she enters rooms at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem ready to give spiritual support.
Sometimes that means finding a Catholic priest to administer final rites, and sometimes it’s simply providing silence so a family can process their grief.
“I give them permission to let them be and say what they want,” Joyner said. “They’re angry? Allow them to be angry. If they’re mad at God, allow them to be mad at God.”
Joyner has been the volunteer chaplain at the Orem hospital since this summer. She is in the process of becoming fully certified as a chaplain through the Institute of Clinical Pastoral Training and plans to gain a master’s degree in chaplaincy so she can work with veterans.
As the hospital’s spiritual care coordinator, Joyner lets patients and families know that their emotions are normal. Her job includes having empathy and compassion while letting families and patients control the conversation.
She starts by asking if it’s okay for her to be in the room. After that, it’s working with what the patient or family wants.
“I don’t offer anything unless they ask,” Joyner said.
One of her most powerful tools is silence.
“Silence is where everything happens, a lot of the time, because then you are allowing them to process,” Joyner said.
She became interested in becoming a chaplain through working at a funeral home. The experience taught her about different belief systems and emotions, and also helped her discover that she had a natural gift for compassion and empathy.
But being a female chaplain in a culture that’s used to seeing men filling positions of religious authority means she’s faced with a variety of reactions once she walks into a hospital room. For some, it’s a non-issue. For others, they’re used to a man who prays, offers scripture or blesses people.
“Sometimes it is awkward when you go into a family room where you have 15 people and they are looking at you like, ‘You want to pray?’” Joyner said.
If she is sensing awkwardness in the room, she asks what they’re comfortable with, which can include tracking down the patient’s ecclesiastical leader.
Joyner sees chaplains in health care settings as necessary fixtures as Utah County’s population grows and becomes more religiously diverse.
“I think it is important for hospitals and hospice companies — anybody who is dealing with death and loss and suffering — to have a chaplain because people don’t always feel comfortable with their parish or whoever their spiritual person is,” Joyner said. “They can open up more sometimes with somebody they don’t know.”