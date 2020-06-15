A three-vehicle collision led police to the discovery of over three pounds of marijuana along with thousands of dollars and other illicit narcotics on Sunday.
When officers with the Orem Police Department arrived at the scene of the collision on 60 E 800 North, which was blocking traffic, police made contact with one of the drivers who identified himself as 35-year-old Christopher Moore of Riverton, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Moore allegedly told police that he had looked down to change his radio and did not see the cars in front of him slow down, causing him to collide with the rear end of the vehicle in front of him.
While Moore was gathering his identification, proof of insurance and registration, officers on scene reported Moore was looking back at his vehicle and acting anxious. While the arresting officer began work on his accident report, another official approached her to ask if she could smell anything in Moore’s vehicle.
The arresting officer walked over to Moore’s vehicle, and before reaching the front of the vehicle, could smell the odor of marijuana, according to arrest documents. Authorities indicated that the odor was coming from the front driver’s side window, which was partially down.
After two other officers allegedly confirmed that the odor was coming from the open window, authorities believe Moore might have been driving impaired and conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Moore did not made any indications to being impaired at that time.
While Moore was participating in the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, officers searched his vehicle and located a number of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a searching of Moore’s vehicle, authorities discovered over three pounds of marijuana, 18 dosages of methamphetamine, four dosages of THC cartridges, 46 grams of dab, psilocybin mushrooms, two scales and two 10 milligram pills of Zolpidem Tartrate in a small bag.
Officials also found $5,000 in cash and packaging materials in varying sizes, from small, dime-sized bags to large bags, as well as smell-proof bags.
Authorities took Moore into custody, and after he was medically cleared at the Timpanogos Hospital, was taken to the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail. He is currently in custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.