Wednesday was payback day for the leaders of Salt Lake City, West Valley City and Salt Lake County for losing to Provo, Orem and Utah County in a 2020 Census competition.
The payback was doing service at the Community Action Services Food Bank.
“As great as it would have been to edge out Utah County in the census challenge, the real reward was the chance to come down here today and help out,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “The Community Action Program is an incredible organization and it was a privilege to serve at their food bank today.”
On June 1, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Orem Mayor Richard Brunst launched a fun but fierce competition inciting a month-long series of North vs. South events. They wanted to make sure their citizens knew the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census.
“Though Salt Lake County lost our bet with Utah County, it’s great that we could join together to increase the numbers of census participants in both counties,” said Amy Winder Newton, Salt Lake County Council member. “In honor of Utah County’s win, I wore a BYU shirt and was happy to spend the afternoon serving at the Utah County Food Bank.”
The numbers showed at the end of the month-long competition it was Utah County’s game.
Utah County had a 1.4% increase, Provo a 1.4% and Orem a 1.3% increase. The total average increase for the south was 1.36%.
Salt Lake County’s numbers show the area increased by 1.1%, Salt Lake City increased by 1.1% and West Valley City finished at a 1.2% increase. The total average increase for the north was 1.13%
“It is fun having elected officials and others come over the Point of the Mountain and serve Utah Valley here at Community Action,” said Karen McCandless, executive director of Community Action Services and Food Bank. “I am grateful for Provo, Orem, West Valley City, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City for being great sports in promoting the importance of completing the census.”
At the time the win was announced the first week in August, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson expressed appreciation to all residents who participated and graciously congratulated the winning county and all competing cities.
“I want to congratulate Utah County, both Orem and Provo, for winning the Census Challenge. Thank you to West Valley City, Salt Lake City and Utah Community Action for the partnership during the month of June,” Wilson said.
Her concluding message was directly to citizens, “Lastly, you matter. Be counted!”
While not able to attend the service project Wednesday, Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said he was proud of the way residents stepped up and he believes it will be reflected in the number of benefits in the future.
“I am grateful for so many residents who have taken it upon themselves to complete the census. You are not only benefiting your community, you are benefiting your posterity. It is true what they say, all genealogists eventually come to their census,” Brunst said when announcing Orem had won.
Originator of the campaign, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, who was not in town Wednesday, said the numbers in the census will make a difference in the city’s future.
“Competition is always a fun way to encourage participation, but the real winners are the citizens who make sure they’re counted,” Kaufusi said when announcing the win. “With the census, every citizen can directly and positively impact the amount of annual federal funding their community will receive from the $675 billion destined for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other programs.”
Several representatives from all of the municipalities and counties were on hand to help out at the food bank.