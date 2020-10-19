The Range Fire, which was started on Saturday has burned almost 3,500 acres and is 10% contained as of Monday morning.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, but officials announced on Monday that the fire was started at the Orem Police Department gun range.
"Investigators have determined that the human-caused Range Fire originated at the Orem Police Gun Range and was caused by target shooting," a press release said. "The Orem Police officer who was present when the fire started is cooperating with officials. The investigation is on-going; more information will be released as it comes available."
There was minimal fire activity through the night on Sunday and the growth of the fire was slowed by natural features.
All residents in Sundance are currently under pre-evacuation notice. SR-92 is closed in both directions from Highway 189 to SR-114 except for local traffic. One lane on Highway 89 is closed for firefighter safety traveling westbound from the SR-92 junction.
