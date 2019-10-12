A single vehicle accident in Orem early Saturday has left one man dead, according to police.
Authorities identified Pleasant Grove resident James Royal Griffin, 35, as the man who died at the scene of the crash at 400 N. Geneva Road.
According to Sgt. Brian Luangsawasdi, Orem police spokesman, Orem dispatch received a call about the crash at 2 a.m. A Utah County deputy was on the scene directly after the accident occurred. Orem EMT responded and were giving life saving efforts while Griffin was being extricated from the car, but he died at the scene.
"He hit a big steel power pole in the area," Luangsawasdi said. "We are looking at a bunch of factors but speed is a factor."
Griffin was driving a four-door sedan when he hit the power pole. No power was lost to the city.
The accident is still under investigation.